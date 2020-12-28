Market Overview

Why Clean Harbors Is Needham's Top 2021 Pick

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020 11:11am   Comments
Clean Harbors Inc’s (NYSE: CLH) stock has declined by 12% year-to-date versus a 15% gain in the S&P 500 index, underperforming many of its peers, according to Needham.

The Clean Harbors Analyst: James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors and raised the price target from $75 to $91.

The Clean Harbors Thesis: COVID-19-related factors adversely impacted the company’s stock through 2020, Ricchiuti said in a Monday note. 

The improving economic outlook in 2021 bodes well for Clean Harbors’ Environmental Services business, the analyst said. 

“With improving macro data, including higher manufacturing output, we expect CLH’s core incineration and landfill services to see stronger demand in 2021. Even if the recent COVID spike causes the recovery to pause, CLH has something of a natural hedge in the ES business, as it will likely drive more high-margin COVID emergency response business,” he said. 

Ricchiuti expressed optimism regarding the company’s Safety-Kleen business prospects in 2021, citing an upturn in base oil prices and a rebound in vehicle miles driven.

CLH Price Action: Shares of Clean Harbors were up 1.04% at $76.08 at last check.

Photo courtesy of Clean Harbors. 

Latest Ratings for CLH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2020Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2020UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: James Ricchiuti NeedhamAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

