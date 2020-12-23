Tesla Faces 'Formidable Bear Case' Over Apple's EV Plans, Says Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas says Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reportedly venturing into electric vehicles creates a new “bear case” for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
The Tesla Analyst: Jonas gave Tesla a Buy-equivalent rating in a note Tuesday and assigned a price target of $540 for the stock, which is almost 15% below the stock’s closing price on Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg.
Thet Tesla Thesis: “Apple’s potential entry into autos represents perhaps the most credible/formidable bear case for Tesla’s stock that investors have had to consider for some time,” wrote Jonas.
Apple’s foray into vehicles could spell trouble for not only the Elon Musk-led company but also traditional automakers such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), as per Jonas.
Jonas theorized that Apple’s plans could mean a “significant inflection in the speed and magnitude of a wide range of investments” for suppliers of electric, autonomous, and connected-car systems, according to Bloomberg.
Tesla Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.5% lower at $640.34 on Tuesday and fell 0.94% in the after-hours session.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2020
|CFRA
|Downgrades
|Strong Buy
|Hold
|Dec 2020
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Dec 2020
|New Street
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
