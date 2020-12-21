Market Overview

Despite $38.2B In Losses, Tesla Short Sellers Ramp Up Bearish Bets
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2020 5:05pm   Comments
A huge 2020 was cumonated this week for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors after Tesla was added to the S&P 500 index at a record high market cap of above $625 billion. Tesla shares hit new all-time highs on Friday on forced institutional buying in the closing minutes and inflicting even more pain on Tesla’s battered short sellers.

Tesla short sellers got a bit of a break on Monday after profit-takers drove the stock down 5.9%. That pullback has earned Tesla short sellers a more than $1.8 billion profit on Monday, according to S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky.

On Monday, Dusaniwsky said Tesla remains the most heavily shorted stock in the world with more than $34.5 billion in short interest. That amount of short interest is three times the short interest of the second most shorted stock, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). Apple has only $11.4 billion in short interest.

Horrendous Year For Shorts: Even after Monday’s gain, Tesla short sellers have endured another $4.3 billion in net-of-financing, mark-to-market losses in the month of December.

Following Monday’s pullback, Tesla shares are still up more than 730% year to date, and short sellers have been taking a pounding all year. As of midday on Monday, Tesla short sellers have endured $38.2 billion in mark-to-market losses in 2020, according to S3.

Despite the huge losses Tesla short sellers have been adding to their positions ahead of the S&P 500 inclusion. S3 reported that Tesla’s short interest has increased by $1.5 billion over the past 30 days.

“Shorts were active ahead of Tesla’s S&P inclusion and we may see continued short selling into the new year as short sellers look for the short-term pre-inclusion momentum and speculative long buyers to sell their long positions and realize mark-to-market profits in this tax-year,” Dusaniwsky said.

Benzinga’s Take: Tesla’s market cap has grown to be nearly the size of the entire legacy auto market despite the fact that Tesla represents only a small fraction of global auto sales, so it’s understandable why short sellers are frustrated.

However, shorting stocks that are caught in a bubble can be extremely dangerous given that irrational exuberance can last for years and the ultimate top is only reached once investor enthusiasm has died down.

