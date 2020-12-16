Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Downgrades Airlines JetBlue, Spirit, United, Recommends 'Selective Profit-Taking'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2020 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Downgrades Airlines JetBlue, Spirit, United, Recommends 'Selective Profit-Taking'

Airline stocks have been flying high since the March market bottom, but one Wall Street analyst said Wednesday that a few of them have flown too high too fast.

The Analyst: JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker double-downgraded the following three airline stocks:

  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NYSE: JBLU) from Overweight to Underweight, price target cut from $16 to $14.
  • Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Overweight to Underweight, price target reiterated at $25.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Overweight to Underweight, price target cut from $47 to $44.

Related Link: Airline Stock Short Sellers Deboard Ahead Of Coronavirus Vaccine Approval

The Thesis: In the downgrade note, Baker said his bearish take on the three airline stocks has mostly to do with their valuations after strong rallies in the last six months.

“What began as a simple housekeeping response to disappointing but unsurprising 4Q demand trends has, instead, become a recommendation for selective profit-taking,” the analyst said.

The airline rally has pushed a handful of airline stocks above the firm’s 2021 price targets, which were based on 2022 financial projections, he said. 

Investors should understand that the Underweight ratings are not akin to a hard sell call, Baker said.

Instead, he said near-term upside for the three downgraded stocks is no greater than 7%, suggesting they could underperform both their peer group and the broader market in coming months.

The analyst said investors who have been along for the ride in these stocks should consider locking in profits, but he is not recommending a short position in airline stocks.

Despite the downgrades, Baker said he remains bullish on airline stocks Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

Benzinga’s Take: The one-two punch of FDA-approved coronavirus vaccines and another round of large-scale government stimulus in the next couple of months could go a long way in restoring investor confidence in airline stocks.

Yet it may take the industry a long time to fully recover, and investors will need to determine just how much of that recovery is already priced into airline stocks after the recent rally.

Latest Ratings for UAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020JP MorganDowngradesOverweightUnderweight
Dec 2020Deutsche bankDowngradesBuyHold
Dec 2020Wolfe ResearchDowngradesPeer PerformUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for UAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UAL)

Why JetBlue, United And Spirit Are Trading Lower Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2020
A Look Into United Airlines Debt
Why You Should Approach The Stock Market's Rally With Caution
Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jamie Baker JPMorganAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BLRXHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains22.0
ZNTLMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
XRXMorgan StanleyMaintains24.0
VVNTMorgan StanleyMaintains21.0
RAREMorgan StanleyMaintains175.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com