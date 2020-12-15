Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Quantumscape, Kodak Among Analyst's Top Short Squeeze Candidates
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2020 10:32am   Comments
Share:
Quantumscape, Kodak Among Analyst's Top Short Squeeze Candidates

One of the most powerful tradable market events is a short squeeze, so traders are always on the lookout for the next short squeeze candidate.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky just released a list of potential short squeeze stocks based on their high borrow rates and large mark-to-market losses for short sellers.

A stock borrow fee is the percentage of a stock’s value that brokers charge short sellers to borrow the stock. If the supply of shares to borrow gets low, borrow fees tend to rise.

“In my analysis I am looking at stocks with over $100 million of total short interest to include only stocks where the short covering from a squeeze can materially affect stock prices,” Dusaniwsky said.

When a stock’s borrow fees spike, it applies pressure to short sellers to choose between closing out their positions or letting fees eat into any potential gains.

Related Links: Why QuantumSpace Is A 'High-Level Short Squeeze Candidate'

Short Squeeze Candidates: Here’s a look at the 10 large-cap stocks with at least $100 million in short interest that have endured the largest short seller mark-to-market losses over the past month, according to S3 Partners. Month-to-date losses are included for each stock:

  • Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS), -$90 million.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK), -$47.1 million.
  • Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG), -$126.5 million.
  • Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API), -$49.7 million.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM), -$28.3 million.
  • CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC), -$76 million.
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK), -$92 million.
  • Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE: SBE), -$84.7 million.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), -$66.1 million.
  • Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND), -$177.4 million.

Benzinga’s Take: Short squeezes are extremely unpredictable, and a rise in short seller losses is not a definitive indication that a squeeze is coming. However, the combination of high short interest and rising short seller losses makes these 10 stocks worthy of being at the top of any short squeeze watchlist.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KODK + QS)

Why QuantumScape's Stock is Trading Higher Today
72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Cramer Says Time To Take Profit In These Electric Vehicle SPAC Stocks
Why QuantumSpace Is A 'High-Level Short Squeeze Candidate'
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Small Cap Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MTSociete GeneraleUpgrades
BNTXSVB LeerinkMaintains97.0
CODXHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains30.0
TPXRaymond JamesMaintains32.0
HBANRaymond JamesMaintains14.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com