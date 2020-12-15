Quantumscape, Kodak Among Analyst's Top Short Squeeze Candidates

One of the most powerful tradable market events is a short squeeze, so traders are always on the lookout for the next short squeeze candidate.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky just released a list of potential short squeeze stocks based on their high borrow rates and large mark-to-market losses for short sellers.

A stock borrow fee is the percentage of a stock’s value that brokers charge short sellers to borrow the stock. If the supply of shares to borrow gets low, borrow fees tend to rise.

“In my analysis I am looking at stocks with over $100 million of total short interest to include only stocks where the short covering from a squeeze can materially affect stock prices,” Dusaniwsky said.

When a stock’s borrow fees spike, it applies pressure to short sellers to choose between closing out their positions or letting fees eat into any potential gains.

Short Squeeze Candidates: Here’s a look at the 10 large-cap stocks with at least $100 million in short interest that have endured the largest short seller mark-to-market losses over the past month, according to S3 Partners. Month-to-date losses are included for each stock:

Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS), -$90 million.

(NYSE: QS), -$90 million. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK), -$47.1 million.

(NYSE: KODK), -$47.1 million. Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG), -$126.5 million.

(NASDAQ: INSG), -$126.5 million. Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API), -$49.7 million.

(NASDAQ: API), -$49.7 million. CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM), -$28.3 million.

(NYSE: CVM), -$28.3 million. CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC), -$76 million.

(NASDAQ: CVAC), -$76 million. Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK), -$92 million.

(NASDAQ: BLNK), -$92 million. Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE: SBE), -$84.7 million.

(NYSE: SBE), -$84.7 million. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), -$66.1 million.

(NYSE: CPE), -$66.1 million. Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND), -$177.4 million.

Benzinga’s Take: Short squeezes are extremely unpredictable, and a rise in short seller losses is not a definitive indication that a squeeze is coming. However, the combination of high short interest and rising short seller losses makes these 10 stocks worthy of being at the top of any short squeeze watchlist.