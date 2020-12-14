Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Steam Data Suggests Nvidia, AMD On Track For Big Q4
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Steam Data Suggests Nvidia, AMD On Track For Big Q4

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been two of the hottest stocks of 2020, and the latest Steam data from Bank of America suggests the companies could both be on track for big fourth quarters.

On Monday, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya said his monthly survey of Steam GPU data indicates the launch of new gaming consoles from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) are driving a GPU upgrade cycle.

“With only 10% of NVDA gamers owning a GPU offering similar performance to the PS5/Xbox X (up 59bps MoM), we expect higher standards to increase NVDA ASPs (Ampere $699/$499 price vs. NVDA avg. user in the $200-$300 range),” Arya said.

At the same time, rising cryptocurrency prices have also led to a resurgence in crypto mining demand.

Related Link: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit From China's 'Urban Air Mobility' Investment

The Numbers: Nvidia’s share of Steam gamers dropped by 0.43% month-over-month in November but remains strong at 73.9%. Adoption of its next-generation 7-nanometer Ampere processor will be key to its near-term success.

AMD continued to gain CPU market share from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) in November. While Intel still holds a 73.1% CPU market share, AMD’s share has crept up to new highs at 26.9%. Arya said the adoption of new 6000 series GPUs will likely drive a shift to higher-end GPUs in the medium-term.

Arya said Nvidia and AMD remain his top GPU stock picks due to exposure to massive, secular growth trends such as high-end gaming, artificial intelligence, advanced autos and cloud computing, and the opportunity to continue gaining market share from Intel and other competitors.

Benzinga’s Take: You’d be hard-pressed to find many analysts that question AMD and Nvidia’s impressive growth outlooks. As with many stocks in the market today, the debate over these two stocks hinges primarily on valuation, with AMD trading at 12.7 times sales, Nvidia trading at 21.7 times sales and Intel trading at just 2.6 times sales.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Nov 2020MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Nov 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + AMD)

Tony Zhang Shares His Thoughts On Advanced Micro Devices
Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More
Will AMD's Stock Reach $200 By 2022?
New ETF From Adasina Social Capital Gets To Heart Of Social Justice Investing
Notable Insider Buys Of the Past Week: Avis Budget, Biotech IPOs And More
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bank of America Vivek AryaAnalyst Color Long Ideas News Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TLSColliers SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On29.0
OLMACanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On60.0
VERUCantor FitzgeraldMaintains15.0
WLKMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
VNOMorgan StanleyMaintains37.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com