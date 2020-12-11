Market Overview

KeyBanc Bullish On Nike's E-Commerce Opportunity

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 10:52am   Comments
Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a growth company that has performed well during the pandemic with its shift to digital and a move away from undifferentiated products, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Nike Analyst: Matthew DeGulis initiated coverage of Nike with an Overweight rating and %174 price target.

The Nike Thesis: The company’s gradual shift away from undifferentiated products toward direct-to-consumer has been “supercharged through the pandemic,” DeGulis said in an initiation note.

“Nike has added millions of new consumers to its databases over the past few months, allowing Nike to shift its marketing strategy from adding new customers to driving purchases among existing customers, which is much more efficient in terms of marketing spend,” the analyst said. 

“We think Nike’s digital infrastructure and read and react model are unmatched in softlines, which should help the company continue to pick up share in footwear, and expand its presence in apparel.”

KeyBanc expects Nike to generate margin expansion for years to come, driven by e-commerce growth.

NKE Price Action: Shares of Nike were down 0.52% at $136.83 at last check Friday. 

Photo courtesy of Nike. 

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Dec 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2020RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Matthew DeGulisAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EWCanaccord GenuityMaintains94.0
WESMorgan StanleyMaintains15.0
FRCCredit SuisseDowngrades126.0
WELLMorgan StanleyMaintains70.0
NTRSCredit SuisseDowngrades94.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
