Disney+ Stands Out In Streaming Video Field, Says Bullish Truist Securities
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is a "core large-cap holding," as the company is positioned to benefit from the continued transition toward direct-to-consumer media content, according to Truist Securities.
The Analyst: Matthew Thornton initiated coverage of Disney's stock with a Buy rating and $175 price target.
The Thesis: Disney's streaming video platform Disney+ stands out in the crowded arena by offering a family-friendly service with unique brands, Thornton said in an initiation note.
Disney+ subscriber trends are "tracking well" in the final quarter of 2020 based on mobile app data and a recent launch in Latin America, the analyst said.
Aside from streaming, Disney's live sports and news assets should contribute to a "differentiated holistic offering," he said.
The company's Parks, Experiences, Products business is a best-in-class global operator, but won't see a full recovery until fiscal 2023, in Truist Securities' view.
Yet pent-up demand for "higher-end" experiences and growing momentum should translate to a $35-billion revenue business with a 30% segment operating income margin over 10 years, Thornton said.
Disney's management team also boasts the necessary knowledge in advertising; consumer products and merchandising; and M&A to reinforce its competitive position over the long-term, the analyst said.
Disney is hosting its Investor Day presentation Thursday and the research firm said it's looking for six key updates:
- How sports fits into the long-term strategy and the international opportunity.
- How does the transition of news to streaming fit into the long-term strategy?
- Updates on film windowing, including Premiere Access.
- How Hulu + Live TV fits into the long-term strategy,.
- Are there any other cost and/or asset rationalization opportunities?
- Commentary on M&A and how it fits into the long-term strategy.
DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney were trading 0.17% higher at $154.62 at last check Thursday.
Photo courtesy of Disney.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2020
|Truist Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Dec 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Dec 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
