Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney+ Stands Out In Streaming Video Field, Says Bullish Truist Securities
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Disney+ Stands Out In Streaming Video Field, Says Bullish Truist Securities

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is a "core large-cap holding," as the company is positioned to benefit from the continued transition toward direct-to-consumer media content, according to Truist Securities.

The Analyst: Matthew Thornton initiated coverage of Disney's stock with a Buy rating and $175 price target.

The Thesis: Disney's streaming video platform Disney+ stands out in the crowded arena by offering a family-friendly service with unique brands, Thornton said in an initiation note.

Disney+ subscriber trends are "tracking well" in the final quarter of 2020 based on mobile app data and a recent launch in Latin America, the analyst said. 

Aside from streaming, Disney's live sports and news assets should contribute to a "differentiated holistic offering," he said. 

Related Link: Dreaming Of Streaming? Upcoming Roundhill Tech ETF Is For Real

The company's Parks, Experiences, Products business is a best-in-class global operator, but won't see a full recovery until fiscal 2023, in Truist Securities' view.

Yet pent-up demand for "higher-end" experiences and growing momentum should translate to a $35-billion revenue business with a 30% segment operating income margin over 10 years, Thornton said. 

Disney's management team also boasts the necessary knowledge in advertising; consumer products and merchandising; and M&A to reinforce its competitive position over the long-term, the analyst said. 

Disney is hosting its Investor Day presentation Thursday and the research firm said it's looking for six key updates:

  • How sports fits into the long-term strategy and the international opportunity.
  • How does the transition of news to streaming fit into the long-term strategy?
  • Updates on film windowing, including Premiere Access.
  • How Hulu + Live TV fits into the long-term strategy,.
  • Are there any other cost and/or asset rationalization opportunities?
  • Commentary on M&A and how it fits into the long-term strategy.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney were trading 0.17% higher at $154.62 at last check Thursday. 

Photo courtesy of Disney. 

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Disney
KeyBanc Bullish On Disney Among Media Stocks, Says Streaming 'Fundamentally Worse Business' Than Pay TV
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2020
Understanding Walt Disney's Unusual Options Activity
Reviewing Supplier, Customer & Country Exposures With Yewno|Edge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: entertainmentAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Sports Analyst Ratings Media General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FRUNational Bank Of CanadaUpgrades
LOVECanaccord GenuityMaintains50.0
DXCMCanaccord GenuityMaintains435.0
UNPMorgan StanleyMaintains160.0
TECKMorgan StanleyMaintains23.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com