What Do Wall Street Analysts Think After Starbucks Investor Day?
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shared updates on its present growth model and a peek into its future outlook in 2021 to appreciate shareholder value in its Investor Day event on Wednesday.
What Do Wall Street Analysts Say?: Newton Advisors LLC President and Founder, Mark Newton, sees Starbucks as a good avenue for a short-term investment but is skeptical about the mid-to-long-term prospects.
CNBC quoted Newton saying, “The stock does have a lot of near-term momentum. That is certainly a good thing. However, when looking out three to six months or longer, I don’t view the stock as really all that attractive of a risk-reward at this level.”
On a technical basis, Newton believes that although Starbucks is overbought, it still holds a 10% upside potential with a price target of $110.
Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE: FHI) anticipates Starbucks to perform well next year. Analyst Steve Chiavarone, in CNBC’s Trading Nation, said that he expects consumer demand to stir the coffeehouse chain’s revenue growth. A vaccine cure and lifting of travel restrictions worldwide are the primary factors that would encourage consumer spending.
Chiavarone’s predictions assume that next year’s dine-in locations would fare better than eat-at-home options, and Starbucks chains could benefit from the changing customer expectations.
Key Highlights: Starting 2023, Starbucks predicts a continual annual revenue growth rate in the range of 8% to 10% and a non-GAAP operating income margin between 18% to 19%.
The coffee chain expects net new locations to grow 6% starting 2022. China would contribute substantially to this area, with a domestic new unit growth rate in the range of 10% to 13%.
The new store growth rate in the U.S. was toned down to 3%, from the earlier range of 3% to 4%.
Price Action: SBUX shares are up 4.1% at $104.49 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for SBUX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2020
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Dec 2020
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Oct 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
