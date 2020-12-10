Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Gets Downgrade From Long-Term Bull Pierre Ferragu, Analyst Says Time To Book Profits
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2020 4:19am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Gets Downgrade From Long-Term Bull Pierre Ferragu, Analyst Says Time To Book Profits

New Street Research analyst and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Pierre Ferragu is of the opinion that investors who hold the automaker’s stock should book some profits ahead of the S&P inclusion, Barron’s reported Wednesday.

The Tesla Analyst: Ferragu downgraded Tesla from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $578 even though he opined the shares are likely to hit $1,200 in 2025.

The Tesla Thesis: “We expect Tesla to trade at 75 [times] forward earnings in 2025, “ wrote Ferragu.

By 2025, Ferragu expects the Elon Musk-led company to be in what he terms hypergrowth. By the following year, he foresees Tesla shipping 2.8 million vehicles a year, which is 500,000 more than what it shipped in 2020. This implies the Palo Alto-based automaker would grow annually at nearly 33%.

Ferragu’s last call to upgrade the stock in October to Buy was made when the stock was trading at nearly $425 and his price target of $578 was the highest at the time.

Tesla’s stock gained 48% since the decision to add the company to the S&P 500 index was made, which is a factor in Ferragu’s current prudential call, noted Barron’s. 

The automaker’s stock has rallied 622.49% on a year-to-date basis and nearly 800% over the year.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7% lower at $604.48 on Wednesday and fell 2.23% to $591.02 in the after-hours session.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight
Dec 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Apple Working On Self-Driving Vehicle Similar To Tesla With TSMC: Report
Tesla Could Be Headed For $716 As Momentum Stocks Recover, Technical Analyst Says
Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference Day 2 Recap: Ideanomics, LiveXLive, EVs And Much More
Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Hack Reveals New Details About Company's Autonomous Approach
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
JPMorgan Says Tesla's Valuation Is 'Difficult To Conceive In Any Imagined Scenario'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barron'sAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBCanaccord GenuityMaintains315.0
AVAVCanaccord GenuityMaintains100.0
PCRXNeedhamMaintains67.0
PHRNeedhamMaintains60.0
TSLAJP MorganMaintains90.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com