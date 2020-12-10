Tesla Gets Downgrade From Long-Term Bull Pierre Ferragu, Analyst Says Time To Book Profits
New Street Research analyst and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Pierre Ferragu is of the opinion that investors who hold the automaker’s stock should book some profits ahead of the S&P inclusion, Barron’s reported Wednesday.
The Tesla Analyst: Ferragu downgraded Tesla from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $578 even though he opined the shares are likely to hit $1,200 in 2025.
The Tesla Thesis: “We expect Tesla to trade at 75 [times] forward earnings in 2025, “ wrote Ferragu.
By 2025, Ferragu expects the Elon Musk-led company to be in what he terms hypergrowth. By the following year, he foresees Tesla shipping 2.8 million vehicles a year, which is 500,000 more than what it shipped in 2020. This implies the Palo Alto-based automaker would grow annually at nearly 33%.
Ferragu’s last call to upgrade the stock in October to Buy was made when the stock was trading at nearly $425 and his price target of $578 was the highest at the time.
Tesla’s stock gained 48% since the decision to add the company to the S&P 500 index was made, which is a factor in Ferragu’s current prudential call, noted Barron’s.
The automaker’s stock has rallied 622.49% on a year-to-date basis and nearly 800% over the year.
Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7% lower at $604.48 on Wednesday and fell 2.23% to $591.02 in the after-hours session.
Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2020
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Dec 2020
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Nov 2020
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Barron'sAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga