Tesla Could Be Headed For $716 As Momentum Stocks Recover, Technical Analyst Says

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rally this year has not peaked and the stock could reach a breakout level of $716, according to Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton, Business Insider reported Wednesday.

What Happened: Stockton based her outlook of the Elon Musk-led company on recovery seen in the shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS: MTUM) in a note to clients.

As momentum stocks rise, Tesla is also reaping the benefit of the uptrend. The analyst said in her note that the ETF has touched new all-time-highs after underperforming the broader market in both October and November, as per Business Insider.

“The ratio [momentum stocks versus S&P 500] has room to resistance, supporting additional near-term outperformance by MTUM's holdings, the largest of which is Tesla,” wrote Stockton.

Should momentum stocks touch new highs, they should “foster positive momentum [for Tesla] with a targeted level of $716 from the breakout,” according to the analyst.

Why It Matters: Tesla stock has soared 622.49% on a year-to-date basis, while Momentum stock has gained 23.53% in the same period. The S&P 500 has returned 13.68% YTD.

Tesla makes up 6.23% of Momentum’s portfolio, the market value of those holdings is 803.87 million approximately.

This week, Tesla reached an equity distribution agreement with major investment banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) to sell up to $5 billion in shares.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives termed the sale a “smart move” and said the automaker is “raising enough capital to solidify its growing cash position.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7% lower at $604.48 on Wednesday and fell 2.23% in the after-hours session to $591.02. On the same day, Momentum ETF shares closed 2.45% lower at $155.11.

