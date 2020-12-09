Market Overview

Tesla Could Be Headed For $716 As Momentum Stocks Recover, Technical Analyst Says
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2020 10:24pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rally this year has not peaked and the stock could reach a breakout level of $716, according to Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton, Business Insider reported Wednesday.

What Happened: Stockton based her outlook of the Elon Musk-led company on recovery seen in the shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS: MTUM) in a note to clients.

As momentum stocks rise, Tesla is also reaping the benefit of the uptrend. The analyst said in her note that the ETF has touched new all-time-highs after underperforming the broader market in both October and November, as per Business Insider.

“The ratio [momentum stocks versus S&P 500] has room to resistance, supporting additional near-term outperformance by MTUM's holdings, the largest of which is Tesla,” wrote Stockton.

Should momentum stocks touch new highs, they should “foster positive momentum [for Tesla] with a targeted level of $716 from the breakout,” according to the analyst.

Why It Matters: Tesla stock has soared 622.49% on a year-to-date basis, while Momentum stock has gained 23.53% in the same period. The S&P 500 has returned 13.68% YTD.

Tesla makes up 6.23% of Momentum’s portfolio, the market value of those holdings is 803.87 million approximately.

This week, Tesla reached an equity distribution agreement with major investment banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)  to sell up to $5 billion in shares.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives termed the sale a “smart move” and said the automaker is “raising enough capital to solidify its growing cash position.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7% lower at $604.48 on Wednesday and fell 2.23% in the after-hours session to $591.02. On the same day, Momentum ETF shares closed 2.45% lower at $155.11.

Related Link: JPMorgan Says Tesla's Valuation Is 'Difficult To Conceive In Any Imagined Scenario'

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight
Dec 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

