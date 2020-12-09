Tesla Could Be Headed For $716 As Momentum Stocks Recover, Technical Analyst Says
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rally this year has not peaked and the stock could reach a breakout level of $716, according to Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton, Business Insider reported Wednesday.
What Happened: Stockton based her outlook of the Elon Musk-led company on recovery seen in the shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS: MTUM) in a note to clients.
As momentum stocks rise, Tesla is also reaping the benefit of the uptrend. The analyst said in her note that the ETF has touched new all-time-highs after underperforming the broader market in both October and November, as per Business Insider.
“The ratio [momentum stocks versus S&P 500] has room to resistance, supporting additional near-term outperformance by MTUM's holdings, the largest of which is Tesla,” wrote Stockton.
Should momentum stocks touch new highs, they should “foster positive momentum [for Tesla] with a targeted level of $716 from the breakout,” according to the analyst.
Why It Matters: Tesla stock has soared 622.49% on a year-to-date basis, while Momentum stock has gained 23.53% in the same period. The S&P 500 has returned 13.68% YTD.
Tesla makes up 6.23% of Momentum’s portfolio, the market value of those holdings is 803.87 million approximately.
This week, Tesla reached an equity distribution agreement with major investment banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) to sell up to $5 billion in shares.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives termed the sale a “smart move” and said the automaker is “raising enough capital to solidify its growing cash position.”
Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7% lower at $604.48 on Wednesday and fell 2.23% in the after-hours session to $591.02. On the same day, Momentum ETF shares closed 2.45% lower at $155.11.
Related Link: JPMorgan Says Tesla's Valuation Is 'Difficult To Conceive In Any Imagined Scenario'
Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2020
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Dec 2020
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Nov 2020
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Business Insider electric vehicles EVsAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga