Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Experts Debate DoorDash's Stock On IPO Day
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2020 10:45am   Comments
Share:
Experts Debate DoorDash's Stock On IPO Day

Food delivery company DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) IPOs today and experts are debating if the stock is worth buying if it lists north of $100 per share.

'Last Frontier' For E-Commerce: The restaurant and food delivery segment is the "last frontier for e-commerce," MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni said on CNBC. DoorDash is smack-center in the segment and can take full advantage of the surge in demand, particularly as the weather turns cold.

Indoor dining is prohibited in many regions and outdoor dining is not enjoyable in the cold weather, the analyst said. Meanwhile, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus is unlikely to be released in any large quantity.

DoorDash is among the few options available to consumers and the company's ability to keep consumers happy and fed will result in a certain level of stickiness exiting Winter.

Related Link: Gene Munster On What DoorDash, Airbnb IPOs Mean For FAANG Stocks

From $75 To $102: DoorDash first targeted a price of around $75 for its IPO and it has since moved all the way up to around $102, Wall Street Journal columnist Laura Forman also said on CNBC.

But this may not tell the whole story. DoorDash grew from nothing to become a market leader even before the pandemic ushered in a radical shift in consumer behavior, she said. Pandemic or no pandemic, DoorDash is still in its early stages of growth and has plenty of room to expand moving forward.

The Case Against The Stock: DoorDash has a few factors working against its favor, including a heavily competitive environment, Sarat Sethi, managing partner at Douglas C. Lane said on CNBC. The food delivery company is able to take advantage of the "stay at home" narrative but when restaurants re-open the advantage could be eliminated.

Restaurants could "push back" against DoorDash's 30% commission as dine-in resumes or consumers are more comfortable walking into stores to place orders themselves, the analyst said.

Latest Ratings for DASH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DASH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DASH)

DoorDash, Uber Eats Have Duopoly And Are Here To Stay, Cramer Says
DoorDash Raises $3.37B In Upsized IPO
Cramer Gives Blessing To Buy DoorDash Shares, But Says Don't Chase Above This Price
Previewing This Week's IPOs
Airbnb Seeks Up To $42B Valuation In Upscaled IPO: WSJ
IPO Outlook For The Week: Airbnb, DoorDash Lead Highly Anticipated Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: DoorDashAnalyst Color News Restaurants IPOs Analyst Ratings Media General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PCRXNeedhamMaintains67.0
PHRNeedhamMaintains60.0
TSLAJP MorganMaintains90.0
AVGOCredit SuisseMaintains480.0
CHWYCredit SuisseMaintains84.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com