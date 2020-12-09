Experts Debate DoorDash's Stock On IPO Day

Food delivery company DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) IPOs today and experts are debating if the stock is worth buying if it lists north of $100 per share.

'Last Frontier' For E-Commerce: The restaurant and food delivery segment is the "last frontier for e-commerce," MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni said on CNBC. DoorDash is smack-center in the segment and can take full advantage of the surge in demand, particularly as the weather turns cold.

Indoor dining is prohibited in many regions and outdoor dining is not enjoyable in the cold weather, the analyst said. Meanwhile, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus is unlikely to be released in any large quantity.

DoorDash is among the few options available to consumers and the company's ability to keep consumers happy and fed will result in a certain level of stickiness exiting Winter.

From $75 To $102: DoorDash first targeted a price of around $75 for its IPO and it has since moved all the way up to around $102, Wall Street Journal columnist Laura Forman also said on CNBC.

But this may not tell the whole story. DoorDash grew from nothing to become a market leader even before the pandemic ushered in a radical shift in consumer behavior, she said. Pandemic or no pandemic, DoorDash is still in its early stages of growth and has plenty of room to expand moving forward.

The Case Against The Stock: DoorDash has a few factors working against its favor, including a heavily competitive environment, Sarat Sethi, managing partner at Douglas C. Lane said on CNBC. The food delivery company is able to take advantage of the "stay at home" narrative but when restaurants re-open the advantage could be eliminated.

Restaurants could "push back" against DoorDash's 30% commission as dine-in resumes or consumers are more comfortable walking into stores to place orders themselves, the analyst said.