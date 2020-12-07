Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Says These 4 Pandemic-Thrashed Stocks Have Become Cheap Relative To Their Earnings
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2020 4:08am   Comments
Share:
UBS Says These 4 Pandemic-Thrashed Stocks Have Become Cheap Relative To Their Earnings

The benefits of reopening post-pandemic have not yet been factored in for these four stocks relative to their earnings, according to UBS analysts.

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP): The travel company’s shares have risen marginally by 1.84% on a year-to-date basis, but underperformed the S&P 500, which has shot up 14.5% in the same period.

The shares have risen nearly 18% since Nov. 9, when Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) released data from its phase 3 trial.

Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH): Choice Hotels is yet another travel-related stock, which according to UBS is cheap on “normalized earnings.” Choice Hotels shares have shot up 1.7% since the positive developments around the vaccine on Nov. 9. The stock has returned 4.79% on a YTD basis.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (NYSE: ZBH): Another UBS pick, the prosthetic hip maker’s revenue fell 38% year-over-year during the second quarter but then rebounded in the summer. On a YTD basis, the shares of the Indiana-based company have declined by 0.42%. 

Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS): Alliance Data shares have fallen 25.48% for the year. The provider of loyalty and marketing services was removed from the S&P 500 this summer along with Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) and Nordstorm Inc (NYSE: JWN), which likely came in the way of the company rebounding from its lows in the spring, according to UBS researchers.

Price Action: On Friday, TripAdvisor shares closed 8.18% higher at $30.94, Choice Hotels shares closed 4.17% higher at $108.38, Zimmer Biomet shares closed 1.92% higher at $149.05 and Alliance Data Systems shares closed 1.41% higher at $83.61.

Latest Ratings for TRIP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Aug 2020Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TRIP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHH + TRIP)

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Online Travel Agencies No Longer 'Growth Disruptors': Bernstein
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2020
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Liberty Media Corporation Launches SPAC: What Investors Should Know
Psyched: CA Discusses Decriminalization, Compass Holds Earnings Call, Psychedelics Hotline To Launch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19Analyst Color Long Ideas Travel Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KALUBenchmarkUpgrades
YEXTDA DavidsonMaintains20.5
BYDB of A SecuritiesMaintains47.0
SAICMorgan StanleyMaintains98.0
PVHMorgan StanleyMaintains104.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com