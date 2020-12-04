Market Overview

General Electric Analyst Lifts Price Target After Health Care Segment Update

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2020 3:22pm   Comments
Kieran Murphy, the CEO of General Electric Company’s (NYSE: GE) GE Healthcare division, said in an update that management expects low-to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2021, given rising COVID-19 cases globally, according to BofA Securities.

The General Electric Analyst: Andrew Obin maintained a Buy on General Electric and raised the price target from $11 to $13.

The General Electric Thesis: COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of the company’s health care software platform Edison, which includes both GE and third-party software, Obin said in a Friday note. 

“The outlook is also supported by backlog growth and stable trends in scans/machine,” the analyst said. 

“GE is rolling out several new products with artificial intelligence including the first FDA-approved AI-based image reconstruction (Air Recon DL), embedded AI in mobile x-ray scanners (Critical Care Suite) and ultrasound (Logiq E-10),” he said. 

BofA raised its earnings estimates for the fourth quarter by 1 cent to 7 cents per share and for 2021 to 35 cents per share, to reflect “Healthcare’s better trajectory.”

GE Price Action: Shares of General Electric were up 2.82% at $10.90 at last check Friday. 

Photo by Bubba73 via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for GE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Nov 2020UBSMaintainsBuy
Nov 2020OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Andrew Obin BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

