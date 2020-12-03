Piper Sandler Likes Tyson Foods As A Reopening Play

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) could be considered an economic reopening play due to the company's large exposure to the foodservice category, according to Piper Sandler.

The Tyson Foods Analyst: Michael Lavery upgraded Tyson Foods from Neutral to Overweight with a price target lifted from $70 to $77.

The Tyson Foods Thesis: A vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is expected within the coming weeks and this will help lift foodservice sales, Lavery wrote in the note. Specifically, 40% of Tyson's sales are exposed to the foodservice category.

While expectations for a complete recovery in the foodservice category might be unrealistic for now, it will remain elevated versus the earlier days of the pandemic. A vaccine and easing health crisis will also result in lower operational costs and disruptions for Tyson.

Meanwhile, Lavery said the eat-at-home trends that dominated throughout the pandemic will remain "somewhat elevated.

At current levels, the foodservice category as a whole is not pricing in a foodservice recovery. Tyson in particular has seen its stock fall 11% from early February through Dec. 1. Other food companies with greater exposure to the at-home category have seen an average 14% increase over the same time period.

The research firm is revising its fiscal 2021 EPS estimate higher from $5.30 to $5.35 while 2022 EPS estimates are revised from $6.05 to $6.50.

TSN Price Action: Shares of Tyson Foods were trading higher by more than 2.9% at $68.03