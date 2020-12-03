Piper Sandler Likes Tyson Foods As A Reopening Play
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) could be considered an economic reopening play due to the company's large exposure to the foodservice category, according to Piper Sandler.
The Tyson Foods Analyst: Michael Lavery upgraded Tyson Foods from Neutral to Overweight with a price target lifted from $70 to $77.
The Tyson Foods Thesis: A vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is expected within the coming weeks and this will help lift foodservice sales, Lavery wrote in the note. Specifically, 40% of Tyson's sales are exposed to the foodservice category.
While expectations for a complete recovery in the foodservice category might be unrealistic for now, it will remain elevated versus the earlier days of the pandemic. A vaccine and easing health crisis will also result in lower operational costs and disruptions for Tyson.
Related Link: The Impact Of COVID-19 On The Food And Beverage Supply Chain Could Be Long Lasting
Meanwhile, Lavery said the eat-at-home trends that dominated throughout the pandemic will remain "somewhat elevated.
At current levels, the foodservice category as a whole is not pricing in a foodservice recovery. Tyson in particular has seen its stock fall 11% from early February through Dec. 1. Other food companies with greater exposure to the at-home category have seen an average 14% increase over the same time period.
The research firm is revising its fiscal 2021 EPS estimate higher from $5.30 to $5.35 while 2022 EPS estimates are revised from $6.05 to $6.50.
TSN Price Action: Shares of Tyson Foods were trading higher by more than 2.9% at $68.03
Latest Ratings for TSN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Aug 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Jul 2020
|Seaport Global
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for TSN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Coronavirus food Foodservice Michael LaveryAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga