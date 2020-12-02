Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Gets Goldman Sachs Upgrade With $780 Price Target
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2020 10:14pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Gets Goldman Sachs Upgrade With $780 Price Target

Goldman Sachs is turning bullish on Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock on increased electric vehicle adoption and battery prices falling quicker than expected.

The Tesla Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Tesla from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $455 to $780.

The Tesla Thesis: If Tesla maintains its share of the EV market in the mid-to-high 20% range, it could reach 15 million units by 2040, or 20 million in case of an upside scenario, Delaney theorized, as reported by CNBC Wednesday.

The analysts at Goldman Sachs said in the note that if the industry continues its shift towards EVs at a quicker pace than they anticipate or if the Elon Musk-led company is able to take a share in the market then they believe that Tesla would reach the forecasted volumes more quickly.

Tesla stock has risen nearly 580% on a year-to-date basis.

Delaney also noted that the EV cost disparities with gasoline-powered cars and trucks, as reported by Bloomberg. “Battery prices are falling faster than we previously expected, which improves the economics of EV ownership.”

Why It Matters: Goldman Sachs' current price target is reportedly the highest among the major analysts, noted CNBC.

The bank had downgraded Tesla stock in June, citing concerns regarding demand and production in the second half of 2020 but said Wednesday that it had been “incorrect.” 

Recently, Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang raised price targets on Tesla’s Chinese rivals Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), citing the growing share of EVs in the Chinese auto market.

Last month, CNBC host Jim Cramer acknowledged that he was wrong about Tesla being a “cult stock,” — adding “they have left the old-school automakers in the dust.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.7% lower at $568.82 on Wednesday and gained 2.48% in the after-hours session to $582.93.

Related Link: Tesla's Stock Will Be Added To S&P 500 All At Once

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Here Are The Types Of COVID-19 Tests You Can Take
Nio Recovers From Sell-Off: What's In Store For The EV Stock?
Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla
Musk: Tesla Full Self-Driving Will Be Ready In 2021
3 EV Stocks That Are All Set To Race
Wednesday's Market Minute: Nasdaq Joins The Party
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DISCitigroupMaintains175.0
AYLANoble Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On29.0
SHOPSusquehannaInitiates Coverage On950.0
SICraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On50.0
WORKStephens & Co.Downgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com