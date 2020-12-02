People Love Sharing Spotify Playlists: Stock Rallies As #2020Wrapped Takes Over Social Media

Streaming music company Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is dominating social media headlines as many users are sharing their #2020Wrapped playlist.

Stock Reaction: Spotify's stock closed 12.6% higher Wednesday, with the company benefiting from a great viral marketing campaign.

The stock is also higher after notable podcast host Joe Rogan became exclusive to Spotify's platform this month.

Spotify's app store ranking rose from the No. 27 spot on Nov. 30 to No. 9, according to Evercore analysts, but it would be a mistake to assume the jump is related to Rogan.

"The key point, however, is that Spotify always sees a jump in app store rankings in early December following the Year in Review campaign," Evercore analysts said. "This week, last year, the Spotify app made a similar move to what we are currently seeing from #27 to #6."

Benzinga's Music Party: At the top of Benzinga Managing Editor Jason Shubnell's Spotify list of top artists is his all-time favorite, Bruce Springsteen. His wife Kaitie's favorite Beyoncé ranks No. 3 on his list.

Editor Dustin Blitchok is also a fan of old-school music. The Rolling Stones, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, Little Feat and Jethro Tull are his top five.

Data analyst Johnny Liu listened to the most music at 114,494 minutes, or nearly 2,000 hours.

The theme among his top artists is rap, with Travis Scott ranked No. 1, followed by The Weeknd, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Events coordinator Kelsey Hatley ranks a close second at 107,403 minutes listened. Her top artists are Halsey, Dermot Kennedy, Nahko And Medicine For The People, BANKS and The Weeknd.

Personally, I prefer listening to podcasts, so my top songs are all from "Frozen."

I'm proud — embarrassed? — to say I know most of the words to "Love Is an Open Door," but not so much when it comes to "Do You Want to Build a Snowman."

The lone non-"Frozen" song from my top hits, "Roses," was stuck in my head for the longest time. I guess it is now stuck again — thanks for that, Spotify.

Here are a few more top hits the Benzinga staff wanted to share.

Events Marketing Manager Morgan Bayne:

Director of Advertising Allen Arnold:

Writer Natan Ponieman:

Video Editor Scott Connor:

Editor Anthony Noto:

Photo by Craig ONeal via Wikimedia.