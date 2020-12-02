Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

People Love Sharing Spotify Playlists: Stock Rallies As #2020Wrapped Takes Over Social Media
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2020 4:47pm   Comments
Share:
People Love Sharing Spotify Playlists: Stock Rallies As #2020Wrapped Takes Over Social Media

Streaming music company Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is dominating social media headlines as many users are sharing their #2020Wrapped playlist. 

Stock Reaction: Spotify's stock closed 12.6% higher Wednesday, with the company benefiting from a great viral marketing campaign.

The stock is also higher after notable podcast host Joe Rogan became exclusive to Spotify's platform this month. 

Spotify's app store ranking rose from the No. 27 spot on Nov. 30 to No. 9, according to Evercore analysts, but it would be a mistake to assume the jump is related to Rogan.

"The key point, however, is that Spotify always sees a jump in app store rankings in early December following the Year in Review campaign," Evercore analysts said. "This week, last year, the Spotify app made a similar move to what we are currently seeing from #27 to #6."

Benzinga's Music Party: At the top of Benzinga Managing Editor Jason Shubnell's Spotify list of top artists is his all-time favorite, Bruce Springsteen. His wife Kaitie's favorite Beyoncé ranks No. 3 on his list. 

shubs.png

Editor Dustin Blitchok is also a fan of old-school music. The Rolling Stones, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, Little Feat and Jethro Tull are his top five.

dustin.jpg

Data analyst Johnny Liu listened to the most music at 114,494 minutes, or nearly 2,000 hours.

The theme among his top artists is rap, with Travis Scott ranked No. 1, followed by The Weeknd, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

johnny.jpg

Events coordinator Kelsey Hatley ranks a close second at 107,403 minutes listened. Her top artists are Halsey, Dermot Kennedy, Nahko And Medicine For The People, BANKS and The Weeknd.

kelsey.jpg

Personally, I prefer listening to podcasts, so my top songs are all from "Frozen."

I'm proud — embarrassed? — to say I know most of the words to "Love Is an Open Door," but not so much when it comes to "Do You Want to Build a Snowman."  

The lone non-"Frozen" song from my top hits, "Roses," was stuck in my head for the longest time. I guess it is now stuck again — thanks for that, Spotify.

frozen.jpg

Here are a few more top hits the Benzinga staff wanted to share. 

Events Marketing Manager Morgan Bayne:

morgan.jpg

Director of Advertising Allen Arnold:

arnold.jpg

Writer Natan Ponieman:

ponieman.jpg

Video Editor Scott Connor:

connor.jpg

Editor Anthony Noto:

noto.png

Photo by Craig ONeal via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for SPOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2020BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SPOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

56 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Dreaming Of Streaming? Upcoming Roundhill Tech ETF Is For Real
Spotify To Acquire Podcast Hosting Company Megaphone For $235M
Top 7 DDoS Targets: Which Industries Are Targeted The Most?
Spotify Rolls Out Standalone Streaming On Apple Watch App: TechCrunch
Spotify To Allow Promotional Artist Inputs In Personalized Recommendations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Streaming musicAnalyst Color Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings Tech General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DISCitigroupMaintains175.0
AYLANoble Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On29.0
SHOPSusquehannaInitiates Coverage On950.0
SICraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On50.0
WORKStephens & Co.Downgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com