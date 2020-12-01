Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Positive On Medtech Stock ShockWave In The Long Run
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2020 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Positive On Medtech Stock ShockWave In The Long Run

Smid-cap MedTech company ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) has seen its shares appreciate over 120% year-to-date.

The ShockWave Analyst: BofA Securities analyst Bob Hopkins downgraded ShockWave from Buy to Neutral, citing valuation. Given the recent appreciation in the peer group, the analyst increased the price target to $105.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Hematology Conference Gets Underway, Vanda And BioCryst Await FDA Decisions

The ShockWave Medical Thesis: BofA is very bullish on ShockWave shares and the downgrade is merely a valuation call, Hopkins said in a Tuesday note.

Much of the company's long-term prospects appear to be discounted in the valuation of the shares, the analyst said.

Given its market cap, the company needs to generate over $800 million in revenue in 2025 and would need to trade at 10 times its 2025 sales to drive a 20% annual return, he said. 

To reach that level of revenue in five years, the company should grow its revenues at a compounded annual growth rate of 60% from current levels for those five years and capture about 20% of its total addressable market by 2025, Hopkins said.

In comparison, the company's stroke market reached about 15%-20% of its total addressable market in five years after the presentation of pivotal data, the analyst said. 

Although ShockWave could achieve those levels, the hurdle is higher for it than other medtech companies in BofA's coverage universe, he said. 

"We are positive on SWAV's long term prospects but are Neutral rated based on valuation and competition in the space." 

SWAV Price Action: At last check, ShockWave shares were down 4.73% at $93.20. 

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For December PDUFA Dates

Latest Ratings for SWAV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SWAV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SWAV)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Alnylam's Oxluma Snags Early FDA Approval, DBV Chief Scientific Officer To Depart, Decision Day For Liquidia
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aquestive's Positive FDA Meeting, Prevail Awarded Patent, Neuro-Oncology Conference Gets Underway
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kazia Jumps On Data Readout, Clinical Hold On Cellectis' Blood Cancer Study Lifted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bob Hopkins BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Downgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STZUBSMaintains238.0
ZMRBC CapitalMaintains550.0
ZMStifelMaintains450.0
ZMJP MorganMaintains450.0
DISUBSMaintains155.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com