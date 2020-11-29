Market Overview

40% Of Tesla's Sales In 2022 Could Be In China: Wedbush Securities

Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
November 29, 2020 1:52pm   Comments
Wedbush Securities has issued another bullish report on electric vehicles and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Growth Markets: The report makes the case for believing heavy growth is to come from Europe, the U.S. and, especially, China.

Europe is more determined than ever to cut emissions.

The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden wants to make inroads in combating climate change. Wedbush says tax credits and other incentives are likely on the way.

And demand in mainland China remains high. Wedbush predicts a doubling of EV sales there in the next few years and says that will greatly benefit Tesla.

"We believe China could represent up to 40% of overall deliveries for the EV leader Tesla in 2022," the Wedbush report says, pointing to Tesla's factory in Shanghai as a competitive advantage. The report also notes that domestic players BYD Ord Shs H (OTC: BYDDF), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are also "firing on all cylinders."

Charging Ahead: The report comes as Tesla has announced it is investing $6.4 million to build a new charging-station factory in China.

Shanghai Gigafactory photo courtesy of Tesla.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: automotive China electric vehicles EuropeAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

