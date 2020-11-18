Kohl's Analyst Drops Bear Stance On Vaccine Tailwinds, Activist Presence
Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) announced better-than-expected quarterly results Tuesday, driven mainly by upbeat gross margins.
Recent COVID-19 vaccine developments provide tailwinds for the company, according to Gordon Haskett.
The Kohl's Analyst: Chuck Grom upgraded Kohl's from Underperform to Hold and announced a $28 price target.
The Kohl's Thesis: Although the department store space continues to face challenges, the company has several strategic initiatives that could lead to top- and bottom-line growth through 2021, Grom said in an upgrade note.
"The presence of both Ancora Advisors and Legion as shareholders has created some pressure on the C-Suite up in Menomonee Falls," the analyst said.
Both activist investors were part of the team that proposed changes at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) in April 2019, he said.
“While we don’t think there are any 'silver bullets' to correcting Kohl’s multi-year traffic drought overnight ... we do think that a focus on loyalty and leaning into categories of strength (vs. legacy areas of weakness) seems appropriate,” he said.
KSS Price Action: Shares of Kohl's were down 1.88% at $28.65 at last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for KSS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Nov 2020
|B of A Securities
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Nov 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for KSS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Chuck Grom Gordon HaskettAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga