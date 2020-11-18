Market Overview

Kohl's Analyst Drops Bear Stance On Vaccine Tailwinds, Activist Presence

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 10:54am   Comments
Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) announced better-than-expected quarterly results Tuesday, driven mainly by upbeat gross margins.

Recent COVID-19 vaccine developments provide tailwinds for the company, according to Gordon Haskett.

The Kohl's Analyst: Chuck Grom upgraded Kohl's from Underperform to Hold and announced a $28 price target. 

The Kohl's Thesis: Although the department store space continues to face challenges, the company has several strategic initiatives that could lead to top- and bottom-line growth through 2021, Grom said in an upgrade note.

"The presence of both Ancora Advisors and Legion as shareholders has created some pressure on the C-Suite up in Menomonee Falls," the analyst said.

Both activist investors were part of the team that proposed changes at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) in April 2019, he said. 

“While we don’t think there are any 'silver bullets' to correcting Kohl’s multi-year traffic drought overnight ... we do think that a focus on loyalty and leaning into categories of strength (vs. legacy areas of weakness) seems appropriate,” he said. 

KSS Price Action: Shares of Kohl's were down 1.88% at $28.65 at last check Wednesday. 

Latest Ratings for KSS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesBuy
Nov 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chuck Grom Gordon HaskettAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BTAICanaccord GenuityMaintains110.0
NIOB of A SecuritiesMaintains54.7
KSSCredit SuisseMaintains30.0
LSTRCredit SuisseMaintains135.0
AQUACredit SuisseMaintains26.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
