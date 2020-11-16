Market Overview

Piper Sandler Upgrades Taubman On Merger Agreement

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2020 4:38pm   Comments
Piper Sandler Upgrades Taubman On Merger Agreement

Following long negotiations, Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) announced it has agreed to a merger with Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) for $43 per share.

Shareholders of Taubman Centers are likely to be happy with this announcement, which comes ahead of a scheduled Nov. 16 court hearing, according to Piper Sandler.

The Taubman Centers Analyst: Alexander Goldfarb upgraded Taubman Centers from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $20 to $43.

The Taubman Centers Thesis: Although the agreed price is below the original $52.50 per share, the family will retain a 20% stake in the acquired entity, Goldfarb said in the note.

The closing has been pushed until late 2020 or early 2021, which is “better timed for the economic recovery,” the analyst said.

“For TCO, the outcome is better than we would have expected, as shareholders get cashed out at a valuation well in excess of current Mall multiples, while the company avoids protracted litigation,” he said. 

TCO Price Action: Shares of Taubman Centers were up 8.41% at $42.80 at the close Monday

Latest Ratings for TCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2020Piper SandlerUpgradesUnderweightNeutral
Jun 2020JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2020Compass PointInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

