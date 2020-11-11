Analysts React To Rocket Companies Q3 Earnings: 'Differentiated Tech-Driven Platform'
Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) shares fell about 3.3% on Wednesday after the company reported a record third quarter on Tuesday afternoon.
The Numbers: Rocket Companies, which is the parent company of Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $4.74 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of $1.07 and $4.55 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 163% compared to a year ago.
Closed origination volume was up 122% to a record $89 billion in the quarter. Net rate lock volume was up 101% to $94.7 billion.
Rocket also announced a $1 billion share buyback program and guided for fourth-quarter closed loan volume of between $88 billion and $93 billion.
Related Link: JPMorgan Upgrades Rocket Companies, Predicts Rotation To Credit-Sensitive Stocks
Voices From The Street: Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette said Rocket is so far delivering on its long-term goals.
“Still, the qtr does little to resolve key debates (especially as conditions may shift), and its buyback authorization is likely a less preferred path for capital return,” Faucette wrote in a note.
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo is bullish on Rocket’s underlying business but is concerned about the impact of rising competition and rising interest rates in the long-term.
“Rocket continues to win in the marketplace with a combination of technology & customer service, benefiting from industry leading retention rates (now ~4.5x industry averages),” Chiodo wrote.
Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg said Rocket’s third-quarter numbers highlight its “differentiated tech-driven platform.”
“We think growth momentum should continue for the foreseeable future given cyclical tailwinds, RKT’s market-leading client retention rates, expansion of the partner network (volumes skewed toward purchase market), and continued growth in the direct to consumer channel,” Kupferberg wrote.
RKT Ratings And Price Targets:
- Morgan Stanley has an Equal-Weight rating and $23 target.
- Credit Suisse has a Neutral rating and $27 target.
- Bank of America has a Buy rating and $27 target.
Rocket's stock traded around $20.88 per share at publication time.
Latest Ratings for RKT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2020
|B of A Securities
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Nov 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Nov 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for RKT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bank of America Credit SuisseAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga