Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Issues 2 Industrial Upgrades, 2 Downgrades As Coronavirus Narrative Shifts
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2020 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Issues 2 Industrial Upgrades, 2 Downgrades As Coronavirus Narrative Shifts

Encouraging news on the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine candidate has changed the narrative related to the global pandemic, and BofA Securities said Wednesday that it has changed the investment theses for a handful of industrial stocks as well.

The Industrials Analyst: Andrew Obin issued the following industrial stock ratings changes:

  • Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) upgraded from Neutral to Buy, price target raised from $125 to $135.
  • Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) upgraded from Neutral to Buy, price target raised from $118 to $128.
  • Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) downgraded from Buy to Underperform, price target reiterated at $155.
  • Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR) downgraded from Buy to Underperform, price target reiterated at $58.

Related Link: Boeing Option Trader Bets $3M On 10% More Upside

The Industrials Thesis: It will take some time for industrial production to return to pre-pandemic levels, but now is the time to start investing in a rebound, Obin said in a Wednesday note. 

“We believe multi-industrials investors will shift capital from COVID beneficiaries to stocks with the potential to benefit from a return to normal,” the analyst said.

Seventy-five percent of Eaton’s end markets are already up compared to a year ago, and the vaccine progress is bullish for Eaton’s aerospace business, he said.

A lackluster non-residential construction market has weighed on Allegion in 2020, but Obin said those trends should improve significantly in coming quarters given the close correlation between GDP growth and non-residential construction.

At the same time, the tailwind social distancing created for Trane’s HVAC business may soon be running out of steam, the analyst said.

The same can be said for Pentair’s pool business, which he said has been a major beneficiary of the stay-at-home environment.

Benzinga’s Take: The same shift from social distancing stocks to “return to normalcy” stocks has been playing out in different sectors throughout the market, and the industrial sector is no exception.

The key question for investors moving forward is when — and if —individual businesses will recover to their pre-pandemic levels.

Latest Ratings for ETN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Nov 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ETN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Oracle, AT&T And More
Understanding Eaton Corp's Unusual Options Activity
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew Obin BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHSPCanaccord GenuityMaintains14.0
ONEMCanaccord GenuityMaintains41.0
ICPTCanaccord GenuityMaintains58.0
HCATCanaccord GenuityMaintains43.0
BRKSStephens & Co.Upgrades69.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com