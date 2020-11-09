Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Data Means For Moderna
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
What Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Data Means For Moderna

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were advancing strongly Monday after a rival vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) showed efficacy in a late-stage study.

High Bar For Moderna To Clear: The 90% vaccine efficacy demonstrated by Pfizer and BioNTech sets an extremely high bar for Moderna, SVB Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar said in a Monday note. 

The data announcement — and uptick in COVID-19 cases — removes any concerns surrounding a delay in the number of cases needed to hit the first interim point, the analyst said. 

Moderna is on track for a first interim readout this month, he said.

"We anticipate MRNA shares to be up materially today with this positive read across, given the similar mechanism of action for both vaccines, but see risk/reward into MRNA's own data release as skewed to the downside given cross-trial comparisons to PFE/BNTX's (excellent) data released today," Foroohar said. 

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Supernus, Sanofi Await FDA Decisions

Fauci Fuels Hopes For 2 Vaccines: While applauding Pfizer for the positive data, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci seemed to suggest Moderna's late-stage trial may also have a similar outcome.

"The results are really quite good, I mean extraordinary," Fauci said, according to The Independent

Pfizer's results might bode well for the vaccine being developed by Moderna in collaboration with the NIAID, as both use similar technology, Fauci reportedly said.

Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, are developing mRNA vaccines, which work by introducing an mRNA sequence coded for a disease-specific antigen. Once produced within the body, the antigen is recognized by the immune system, preparing it to fight the virus.

MRNA Price Action: At last check, Moderna shares were advancing 7.97% to $78.23. 

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These November PDUFA Dates

Latest Ratings for MRNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Chardan CapitalMaintainsBuy
Sep 2020SVB LeerinkDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Aug 2020SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MRNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Investor Movement Index Summary: October 2020
TD Ameritrade Clients Bought Tesla, Nio, And DraftKings Ahead Of The Election
Inovio Plunges To 7-Month Low On Updates From Rival COVID-19 Vaccine Developers
Catalent Could Be A Big COVID-19 Vaccine Play: The Thing Behind The Thing
COVID-19 Vaccines To Generate over $10B Annual Revenue, Analyst Say
4 Biotech Companies Working On RNA Therapies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19Analyst Color Biotech Health Care Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WTEScotiaBankMaintains21.0
TIHScotiaBankMaintains92.0
RBAScotiaBankMaintains80.0
RECPScotiaBankMaintains18.5
MGAScotiaBankMaintains70.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com