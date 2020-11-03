BofA On Disney: Global OTT Expansion Plans At Risk
Five executives from Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) 5 Star India business have announced their resignations, adding uncertainty and elevating risk to the company’s global over-the-top expansion plans, according to BofA Securities.
The Walt Disney Analyst: Jessica Reif Ehrlich maintained a Buy rating on Disney with a $146 price target.
The Walt Disney Thesis: The company is expected to provide details of its Star-branded international entertainment OTT offering — which is scheduled for a 2021 launch — during its Dec. 10 analyst day, Ehrlich said in a Tuesday note.
“In our view the departures of the Star executives (who have had tremendous success) comes as a surprise, creating uncertainty around the strategic direction and a management void at Star,” the analyst said.
"Despite near term COVID pressures, we believe DIS is ultimately well positioned to grow from a faster Disney+ rollout, launch of a Star branded intl. OTT offering in CY21E and LT theme park margin potential."
DIS Price Action: Shares of Walt Disney were trading 3.43% higher at $124.25 at last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2020
|MoffettNathanson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Sep 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Aug 2020
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
