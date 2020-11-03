Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA On Disney: Global OTT Expansion Plans At Risk

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
BofA On Disney: Global OTT Expansion Plans At Risk

Five executives from Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) 5 Star India business have announced their resignations, adding uncertainty and elevating risk to the company’s global over-the-top expansion plans, according to BofA Securities.

The Walt Disney Analyst: Jessica Reif Ehrlich maintained a Buy rating on Disney with a $146 price target. 

The Walt Disney Thesis: The company is expected to provide details of its Star-branded international entertainment OTT offering — which is scheduled for a 2021 launch — during its Dec. 10 analyst day, Ehrlich said in a Tuesday note. 

“In our view the departures of the Star executives (who have had tremendous success) comes as a surprise, creating uncertainty around the strategic direction and a management void at Star,” the analyst said. 

"Despite near term COVID pressures, we believe DIS is ultimately well positioned to grow from a faster Disney+ rollout, launch of a Star branded intl. OTT offering in CY21E and LT theme park margin potential."

DIS Price Action: Shares of Walt Disney were trading 3.43% higher at $124.25 at last check Tuesday.

Courtesy photo.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020MoffettNathansonMaintainsNeutral
Sep 2020Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Microsoft's New Xbox Series Will Feature Apple TV
AMC Entertainment Bankruptcy Is 'Likely,' Analyst Says
Disney's New Robot Is Skinless — And It Blinks
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter and Disney
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Walt Disney
AT&T And Verizon Beat Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Jessica Reif EhrlichAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KIADFChardan CapitalDowngrades
KIADFCanaccord GenuityDowngrades
WINGBMO CapitalMaintains155.0
CRUSCraig-HallumMaintains80.0
SWKSCraig-HallumMaintains170.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com