Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spirit Airlines Analyst: Q4 Guidance 'Refreshingly Differentiated'
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2020 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Spirit Airlines Analyst: Q4 Guidance 'Refreshingly Differentiated'

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) reported third-quarter results on Wednesday along with a "refreshingly differentiated" outlook for the fourth quarter, according to JPMorgan.

The Analyst: Jamie Baker upgraded Spirit Airlines from Neutral to Overweight with a price target lifted from $19 to $25.

The Thesis: Spirit's fourth-quarter outlook implies operating revenue will be down 43% to 45% year-over-year versus Baker's prior estimates of down 53%, the analyst said in a Friday upgrade note.

This "welcomed, less-dire" outlook more than offsets management's guidance for slightly higher operating costs versus expectations, he said. 

Related Link: Why Spirit Airlines Stock Is Trading Higher Today

JPMorgan raised its EPS estimate from a $1.92 loss to a $1.27 loss, making Spirit the only airline for which the sell-side firm improved its fourth-quarter outlook, Baker said.  

The research firm also revised its 2020 liquidity forecast from $1.4 billion to $1.9 billion. This does not factor in potential proceeds from the CARES loan and is based on cash burn of $2.3 million a day, the analyst said. 

Finally, Spirit's product offering and lack of any meaningful exposure to international markets implies the company is operating from an advantageous position versus its peers when measured by an eventual return to profit, according to JPMorgan. 

SAVE Price Action: Shares of Spirit Airlines gained 3.11% in Friday's session, closing at $17.57. 

Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Latest Ratings for SAVE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Oct 2020JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightNeutral
Jul 2020BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SAVE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAVE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 30, 2020
Why Spirit Airlines Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2020
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Israel, India Give Hope To Businesses Hampered By COVID-19 With 30-Second Test
Analyzing Spirit Airlines's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Upgrades Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TWTROppenheimerMaintains55.0
FBTruist SecuritiesMaintains310.0
AMZNBenchmarkMaintains4,000.0
GOOGLDeutsche BankMaintains2,250.0
FBWells FargoMaintains330.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com