Aldeyra Has 'Catalayst-Rich' 12 Months Ahead, Jefferies Says In Bullish Initiation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 9:22pm   Comments
Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX), a company focusing on immune-mediated diseases, are primed for further upside, according to a Jefferies analyst. 

The Aldeyra Analyst: Kelly Shi initiated coverage of Aldeyra shares with a Buy rating and $24 price target.

The Aldeyra Thesis: Aldeyra's lead asset reproxalap has substantial opportunity in ocular inflammatory dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, Shi said in a Friday initiation note. 

With market dominant brands such as Allergan's Restasis and Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Xiidra having pitfalls such as slow onset of drug action and a suboptimal patient experience, there is an unmet need in moderate-to-severe dry eye patients on chronic therapies, the analyst said.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Kala FDA Decision, Merck & Pfizer Earnings, Vaccine Updates And IPOs

Aldeyra's reproxalap has shown a differentiated product profile to date, suggesting commercial competitiveness if approved, she said. 

Two Phase 3 data releases in the first half of 2021 should serve as major catalysts, Shi said.

"Other progress from Aldeyra's immune-disease focused pipeline in rare ocular disorders, autoimmune diseases, oncology, and Covid set up a catalyst-rich 12 mos to offer further upside." 

ALDX Price Action: Aldeyra shares gained 5.86% in Friday's session, closing at $6.68. 

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Data, Axovant Flags Delay In Parkinson's Study, 2 Biotechs Make Wall Street Debuts

Latest Ratings for ALDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2020BTIGInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ALDX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jefferies Kelly ShiAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

