Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BofA Is Raising Its Alphabet Price Target After Q3 Report

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 3:05pm   Comments
Share:
Why BofA Is Raising Its Alphabet Price Target After Q3 Report

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) delivered a meaningful beat on all three fronts: Search, YouTube and Cloud, according to BofA Securities.

The Alphabet Analyst: Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet and raised the price target from $1,850 to $2,000.

The Alphabet Thesis: The company announced growth in key metrics and repurchased shares during the quarter, Post said in a Friday note.

Net revenue came in at $37.8 billion, ahead of the Street’s $35.3-billion estimate, with Search growing 6% versus the BofA estimate of 4% and the consensus projection of zero, the analyst said.

YouTube advertising grew 26%, well above expectations, while Google Cloud’s growth accelerated by two percentage points, he said. 

“GOOG stock was up 7% AH, but we think more room to go given YTD underperformance, vaccine benefit for depressed verticals, and new Cloud disclosure coming in 2021,” Post said.  

“We are encouraged by a faster than expected search recovery with 3 more quarters to play out, while Cloud and YouTube are back on track. We remain constructive on the growing value of adjacent businesses (Waymo, Cloud, YouTube), and think Cloud disclosure will elevate the importance of sum-of-parts valuations.”  

GOOGL Price Action: Class A Alphabet shares were up 3.52% at $1,611.61 at last check Friday. 

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Oct 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Ed Yardeni Sees Opportunity In Tech, Not A Bubble
62 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Apple Falls 4% As iPhone Sales Disappoint, But Most FAANG Results, Including Amazon's, Look Firm
Jim Cramer On Big Tech Earnings, Why He Likes Alphabet
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
36 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TWTROppenheimerMaintains55.0
FBTruist SecuritiesMaintains310.0
AMZNBenchmarkMaintains4,000.0
GOOGLDeutsche BankMaintains2,250.0
FBWells FargoMaintains330.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com