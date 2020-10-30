Market Overview

Six Flags Entertainment's Restructuring Triggers Jefferies Upgrade

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 2:38pm   Comments
Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) provided details of its strategies to revamp its business model and announced an aspirational EBITDA, according to Jefferies.

The Six Flags Entertainment Analyst: David Katz upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $30.

The Six Flags Entertainment Thesis: The revamping of the company’s business model has “considerable potential,” Katz said in the upgrade note.

“With the complexity of COVID, the opportunities to recalibrate the pricing model, digitize more actively, activate the CRM, reduce fixed expenses and re-evaluate the capital allocation philosophies became somewhat less complex,” the analyst said. 

Six Flags' aspirational EBITDA target of $530 million to $560 million is based on cost savings, revenue growth and a recovery in attendance, he said. 

"In short, our confidence is high that the cost reductions are achievable, while our confidence is more moderate in an attendance recovery at the current moment, although the outline from Mgt. provides a context for the earnings power that implies considerable upside."

SIX Price Action: Shares of Six Flags Entertainment were trading 4.11% higher at $21.77 at last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SIX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Oct 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesSellNeutral
Jul 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for SIX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: David Katz JefferiesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

