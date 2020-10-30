Market Overview

Cheesecake Factory's Sales Recovery Turns Gordon Haskett Bullish

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 12:50pm   Comments
Cheesecake Factory's Sales Recovery Turns Gordon Haskett Bullish

Cheesecake Factory Inc’s (NASDAQ: CAKE) same-store sales have recovered and come with an improved mix, according to Gordon Haskett.

The Cheesecake Factory Analyst: Jeff Farmer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from Hold to Buy with a $38 price target. 

The Cheesecake Factory Thesis: The company’s same-store sales momentum could build further in 2021, Farmer said in the Friday upgrade note.

“CAKE will emerge from the COVID landscape with a higher margin revenue mix and leaner cost structure,” the analyst said. 

“CAKE is positioned to see a multi-quarter run of upward EBITDA and EPS revisions as the Street will likely continue to view CAKE as a show-me story given the concept’s late to develop SSS recovery progress,” he said. 

“CAKE’s balance sheet condition has quickly improved, with the company repaying almost $100 million on its revolving credit facility.” 

Gordon Haskett raised its Cheesecake Factory earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 from a $1.16 loss to a $1.04 loss and from positive $1.01 to positive $2.03, respectively.

CAKE Price Action: Shares of Cheesecake Factory were up 1.3% at $30.33 at last check Friday. 

Latest Ratings for CAKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Stephens & Co.MaintainsUnderweight
Oct 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CAKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

