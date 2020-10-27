Market Overview

JPMorgan Charts Bull Case For S&P If Trump Wins
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2020 11:39am   Comments
Investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (NYSE: JPM) chief equity strategist sees the reelection of President Donald Trump as bullish for the S&P 500, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened:  Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, equity strategist at America's largest investment bank, sees the S&P 500 as high as 3,900 at the year's end in the most optimistic case.

This figure is 300 points above Lakos-Bujas' base-case target for year-end 2020 and implies a 14.7% advance from Monday's close.

Many traders consider a Democratic sweep followed by a fiscal stimulus as bullish for the equity markets, but Lakos-Bujas sees a Trump victory as the most favorable outcome for stocks.

Why It Matters: A "Blue Sweep" scenario will be mostly neutral in the short-term, Lakos-Bujas said in a note. 

This scenario supports positive catalysts like more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending, but also negative catalysts like rising corporate taxes, he said. 

With the election a few days away, volatility remains high, with the CBOE Volatility Index near 30.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

