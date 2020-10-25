Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Set To Be 'One Of The Biggest Winners' In A Biden Presidency, Says Analyst
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2020 11:48pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Set To Be 'One Of The Biggest Winners' In A Biden Presidency, Says Analyst

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stands to be among the major gainers in the event Joe Biden wins the presidential race, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson told Yahoo Finance in an interview Friday.

What Happened: Nelson said that Tesla would be “one of the biggest winners” due to the company being an “electric vehicle pure play.” EVs would be heavily subsidized under a Biden administration, the analyst noted.

The CFRA analyst pointed to Biden’s proposals of “a massive expansion of tax credits” for EVs as well as a “huge build-out of EV charging stations” as upsides. 

“You're looking at about a 20-fold increase in the number of EV charging stations, which would really help the electric vehicles in the adoption,” said Nelson.

Why It Matters: In the final presidential debate held in Tennessee last week, Biden said his administration would invest in 50,000 EV charging stations on the highways.

The candidate said the charging stations would lead to the U.S. owning “the electric car market of the future.”

The former vice president thinks his vision for EVs can tackle climate change and create “new good-paying jobs.” 

The Elon Musk-led company reported third-quarter revenue of $8.77 billion, an increase of 39% year-on-year last week.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $420.63 on Friday.

Related Link: Jim Cramer Likes These Stocks If Joe Biden Wins The Election

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold
Oct 2020BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

'Further Gains Ahead': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Sprouts Farmers Market, Mirati Therapeutics And More
Is Tesla Just A Series Of Startups? Elon Musk Lays Out The Case
Tesla Claims China Caused Unnecessary Recall
Which Tech Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
Suspension Defects Force Tesla To Recall 30K Imported Units In China: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CFRAAnalyst Color News Politics Analyst Ratings Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INTCJP MorganMaintains70.0
STMCanaccord GenuityMaintains47.0
ELDeutsche BankMaintains248.0
UAADeutsche BankMaintains13.0
INTCDeutsche BankMaintains55.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com