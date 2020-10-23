Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Steps To Sidelines On Sonoco, Looks For Results In 2022
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 11:28am   Comments
Share:
BofA Steps To Sidelines On Sonoco, Looks For Results In 2022

Global packaging solutions company Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) stands to benefit from near-term catalysts in 2021, but it's hard to justify buying the stock at today's levels, according to BofA Securities.

The Sonoco Products Analyst: George Staphos downgraded Sonoco from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $61 to $57.

The Sonoco Products Thesis: Sonoco's recent price increase efforts and direct exposure to COVID-19 vaccination shipments are "some things to look forward to" in 2020 and 2021, Staphos said in the Friday downgrade note.

Yet the stock's rebound from around $40 per share in mid-March to the mid-$50s implies there are cheaper stocks available with similar catalysts, the analyst said. 

Sonoco deserves credit for doing well on productivity, but the paper and industrial converted products business is unlikely to show positive earnings comps until the second quarter of 2021, he said.

Related Link: Sonoco Products: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sonoco's sale of its European contract packaging will reduce EPS by 10 cents to 15 cents for 2021 at a time when capex will increase by $100 million and pension funding will come in at $150 million, Staphos said.

Free cash flow for 2021 is likely to come in below $50 million, but there are reasons to be positive in 2022, the analyst said.

Most notably, management is heavily investing in transforming its Hartsville #10 corrugating medium machine to become North America's largest and lowest-cost uncoated recycled board machine in 2022, according to BofA.

SON Price Action: Shares of Sonoco were trading down 0.86% at $53.03 at last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Seaport GlobalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2020BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2020UBSInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SON)

Sonoco Products: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities George Staphos packaging vaccineAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CARGBTIGUpgrades
GPSMKM PartnersMaintains22.0
MATMKM PartnersMaintains14.0
SPCEGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On19.0
MATDA DavidsonUpgrades18.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com