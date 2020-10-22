Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Peloton Shares Dipped In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:
Why Peloton Shares Dipped In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Peloton Interactive Inc’s (NASDAQ: PTON) stock dropped in Wednesday's after-hours session as Goldman Sachs downgraded the fitness equipment company's stock rating from Buy to Neutral.

What Happened: The investment bank revised its rating from factoring in the stock surge over the last one year period, Bloomberg reports. In the last twelve months, PTON stock price has rallied 4.8 times higher and returned close to 317% on a year-to-date basis.

Goldman analyst Heath Terry believes that the company's 480% stock surge has taken into account its near term opportunities, according to Bloomberg. Gym lockdowns during the pandemic resulted in increased demand for home exercise equipment, which in turn provided Peloton stock with an upward thrust.

The Goldman analyst also hinted that the company’s upcoming quarterly release could fall short of expectations. Terry's analysis was based on delayed shipping due to congestions in the Los Angeles Port, as per Bloomberg.

Why Does It Matter: Last week, BofA Securities analyst Justin Post raised Peloton’s price target to $150, suggesting strong demand for its product. The home-exercise equipment maker's new factory, where it plans to start operations sometime in December, could double its production capacity, according to Post.

Peloton is set to release the financials for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021 on Nov. 5.

Price Action: After a 5.78% fall during regular trading hours, PTON dropped an additional 3.26% during the extended trading hours at $120.25 per share.

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020KeyBancMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Sep 2020Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Nio, Peloton Among Analyst's Top Short Squeeze Candidates
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 16
Tech Sector: Silver Linings For Cloud, Chips, And Subscriptions In Earnings?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Peloton's Upcoming Products Trigger Higher BofA Price Target
Investors Seem To Take Some Cheer From Decent Bank Earnings, But COVID-19 News Weighs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Covid-19Analyst Color News Downgrades After-Hours Center Analyst Ratings Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DCTRBC CapitalMaintains51.0
INTCSusquehannaMaintains56.0
INMDCanaccord GenuityMaintains51.0
HXLCanaccord GenuityMaintains36.0
LGNDCraig-HallumMaintains195.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com