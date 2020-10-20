Market Overview

Piper Sandler Upgrades Workday 'Ahead Of Promising 2021 Recovery'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 11:39am   Comments
Workday Inc’s (NASDAQ: WDAY) subscription growth is likely to bottom in the second half of 2020 and reaccelerate in 2021, according to Piper Sandler.

The Workday Analyst: Brent Bracelin upgraded Workday from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $248 to $275.

The Workday Takeaways: Workday has several catalysts to trigger the company’s subscription growth, Bracelin said in a Tuesday upgrade note.

“Upside levers include remote work tailwinds within the core HCM segment and a handful of potential FINS catalysts as it crosses over $1B+ revenue run-rate next year coupled with back-office automation that could open up an entirely new B2B payment revenue opportunity similar to Coupa Pay,” the analyst said.

He recommends buying the stock “ahead of a promising 2021 recovery,” while adding that Workday’s performance in 2022 could be even stronger if Gartner's forecasted spike in cloud ERP contracts materializes.

Gartner projected the spend to reach “$33B by 2024 on accelerating growth starting in 2022 from $18B in 2020,” Bracelin said.

WDAY Price Action: Shares of Workday were down 0.2% at $227.18.

Photo courtesy of Workday.

Latest Ratings for WDAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Oct 2020UBSUpgradesSellNeutral
Oct 2020JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WDAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

