Piper Sandler Upgrades Workday 'Ahead Of Promising 2021 Recovery'
Workday Inc’s (NASDAQ: WDAY) subscription growth is likely to bottom in the second half of 2020 and reaccelerate in 2021, according to Piper Sandler.
The Workday Analyst: Brent Bracelin upgraded Workday from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $248 to $275.
The Workday Takeaways: Workday has several catalysts to trigger the company’s subscription growth, Bracelin said in a Tuesday upgrade note.
“Upside levers include remote work tailwinds within the core HCM segment and a handful of potential FINS catalysts as it crosses over $1B+ revenue run-rate next year coupled with back-office automation that could open up an entirely new B2B payment revenue opportunity similar to Coupa Pay,” the analyst said.
He recommends buying the stock “ahead of a promising 2021 recovery,” while adding that Workday’s performance in 2022 could be even stronger if Gartner's forecasted spike in cloud ERP contracts materializes.
Gartner projected the spend to reach “$33B by 2024 on accelerating growth starting in 2022 from $18B in 2020,” Bracelin said.
WDAY Price Action: Shares of Workday were down 0.2% at $227.18.
Photo courtesy of Workday.
Latest Ratings for WDAY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Oct 2020
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Oct 2020
|Jefferies
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for WDAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Brent Bracelin Piper SandlerAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga