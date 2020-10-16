Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Brushes Aside Roku Investor Concerns, Raises Price Target

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Brushes Aside Roku Investor Concerns, Raises Price Target

While Roku Inc’s (NASDAQ: ROKU) TV operating system retains a competitive advantage, concerns over whether a lack of advertising revenue share with TV OEMs is impeding growth seem overdone, according to BofA Securities.

The Roku Analyst: Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating on Roku and raised the price target from $227 to $245.

The Roku Thesis: Competitive threats to Roku appear overblown, and the company should continue gaining market share as streaming services compete for subscribers, Bhattacharya said in a Friday note. 

Referring to the company’s competitive advantage as a TV OS, the analyst said TV OEMs “understand the benefits of partnering with Roku.”

He expects Roku to keep updating its OS with new features and functionality — and TV OEMs to continue benefiting from them.

“Roku and TCL understand the need to expand internationally and capture as much share, as quickly as possible," Bhattacharya said of advertising revenue sharing. 

"In this endeavor, both companies benefit from partnering with each other. Roku is expanding the number of TV OEMs it partners with.”

Referring to concerns around Roku’s international expansion, the analyst said the company does not need to succeed in every market to meet Street expectations for active account growth.

“We view Brazil, UK and Germany as some key markets which Roku may focus on and gaining share in these markets can go a long way in driving account and revenue growth.”  

ROKU Price Action: Shares of Roku were down 1.27% at $223.60 at last check Friday.

Photo courtesy of Roku. 

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Oct 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Oct 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Cathie Wood's Internet ETF Sells Some Tesla, Xilinx, Buys The Dip In Fastly
KeyBanc Downgrades Roku, Recommends Netflix Instead
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2020
50 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Investors Seem To Take Some Cheer From Decent Bank Earnings, But COVID-19 News Weighs
4 New QQQ-Inspired Funds
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Ruplu Bhattacharya streamingAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MRKJP MorganMaintains105.0
LLYJP MorganMaintains200.0
BMYJP MorganMaintains78.0
ABBVJP MorganMaintains120.0
SQRBC CapitalMaintains240.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com