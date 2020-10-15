Joseph Osha Talks Solar Sector Under A Biden Presidency

On CNBC's "Power Lunch," Joseph Osha of JMP Securities said if a Joe Biden presidency actually happens, and if some of the talked-about policies are implemented, he believes there’s a lot more headroom left for solar stocks.

Osha said the business is already doing well under the Trump administration with falling solar prices and buyers in California, but depending on what happens in November, extensions of tax credits and additional policies around supporting different technology would be incremental and move the stock prices further.

See Also: 3 Alternative Energy ETFs For A Biden White House

He believes oil is not a headwind for the solar sector and the relevant comps for solar are coal and natural gas, not oil. He also went on to note that cheap coal and natural gas prices have not prevented the deployment of solar.

Osha believes SunNova Energy (NYSE: NOVA) is comparable to Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) and is undervalued. He also highlighted Generac (NYSE: GNRC) and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) as other stocks he likes.