Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China-Made Tesla Model Y Could Reach 360K Units Annually: Research Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 11:35am   Comments
Share:
China-Made Tesla Model Y Could Reach 360K Units Annually: Research Report

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y was released this year, earlier than Tesla projected.

We also recently learned the seven-seater version will start deliveries in December, even though Tesla's website listed 2021 availability. 

Now a new report from Tianfeng Securities is predicting Tesla will lower the price of the Model Y in China when it starts production and deliveries in the country, according to the website Seek Device.

Tianfeng is forecasting a price of 275,000 yuan ($41,000) vs. the current price of $49,990 in the U.S.

Tesla recently reduced the price of the Model 3 in China after introducing a new battery, which led to sales teams being overwhelmed with orders

Tianfeng Securities is also predicting that after the start of mass production in China, Model Y monthly sales could reach 30,000 units — and annual sales are expected to reach 360,000 units.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai has been instrumental in the company's explosive growth.

Tesla set a new delivery record in the third quarter of 2020, and a big part of that was due to China deliveries. As Tesla continues building factories in Berlin and Texas, we can expect Tesla's growth to continue to explode. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2020CitigroupMaintainsSell
Oct 2020New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

3 ETFs For Nio Exposure
Tesla, Amazon, Nvidia May Be 'Extravagantly Priced' But Valuations Are Rational, Investment Firm Says
ROCE Insights For Tesla
UK Electric Vehicle Maker Arrival Raises $118M From BlackRock As It Gears For US Factory Launch
A 7-Seater Tesla Model Y Is Coming Soon, Musk Says
Why Goldman Sachs Is Raising Tesla's Price Target
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Seek Device Tianfeng SecuritiesAnalyst Color News Global Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KMXB of A SecuritiesMaintains130.0
RAREB of A SecuritiesMaintains107.0
INCYB of A SecuritiesMaintains110.0
ALNYB of A SecuritiesMaintains157.0
PNCB of A SecuritiesMaintains138.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com