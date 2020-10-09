Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Takeaways On AMD's New Ryzen 5000 Series

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2020 4:09pm   Comments
Share:
3 Takeaways On AMD's New Ryzen 5000 Series

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Thursday announced its new Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs based on the new Zen 3 architecture.

The launch of these premium-priced processors helps close the pricing gap against archrival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and showcases the confidence Advanced Micro Devices has in its products, according to BofA Securities.

The AMD Analyst: Vivek Arya maintains a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $100.

The AMD Thesis: The company unveiled four products between the price range of $299 and $799, which are expected to hit the market on November 5, Arya said.

The list includes the Ryzen 9 5900X, which Advanced Micro Devices “refers to as the World’s Best Gaming CPU,” he wrote in a note.

See Also: AMD's Interest In Xilinx 'Strategic': Here's Why

The analyst mentioned three key takeaways:

  • Zen 3 has the potential to continue to “cement AMD’s execution consistency,” while Intel continues to struggle with manufacturing
  • New gaming products can expand Advanced Micro Devices’s share “among the most discerning CPU customers”
  • Despite the higher pricing, there is room for upside. This is because prices are still below Intel, while “delivering competitive alternative solutions.”

The company’s Radeon event, scheduled for Oct. 28 “will provide further details on its next gen Radeon GPU (“Big Navi”), where we expect to hear additional information on the unique gaming opportunity AMD faces in CY21,” Arya wrote.

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2020Northland Capital MarketsDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jul 2020JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 1.2%; VivoPower International Shares Spike Higher
AMD's Interest In Xilinx 'Strategic': Here's Why
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Gains 2%; ShiftPixy Shares Plunge
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: Advanced Micro Devices
Morgan Stanley, IBM, And Xilinx: Mergers, Acquisitions, And Spinoffs In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Vivek AryaAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MCDTruist SecuritiesMaintains246.0
AMZNMizuhoMaintains4,000.0
UBERMizuhoMaintains47.0
MCDBTIGMaintains245.0
MCDBMO CapitalMaintains235.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com