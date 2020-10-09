3 Takeaways On AMD's New Ryzen 5000 Series

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Thursday announced its new Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs based on the new Zen 3 architecture.

The launch of these premium-priced processors helps close the pricing gap against archrival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and showcases the confidence Advanced Micro Devices has in its products, according to BofA Securities.

The AMD Analyst: Vivek Arya maintains a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $100.

The AMD Thesis: The company unveiled four products between the price range of $299 and $799, which are expected to hit the market on November 5, Arya said.

The list includes the Ryzen 9 5900X, which Advanced Micro Devices “refers to as the World’s Best Gaming CPU,” he wrote in a note.

See Also: AMD's Interest In Xilinx 'Strategic': Here's Why

The analyst mentioned three key takeaways:

Zen 3 has the potential to continue to “cement AMD’s execution consistency,” while Intel continues to struggle with manufacturing

New gaming products can expand Advanced Micro Devices’s share “among the most discerning CPU customers”

Despite the higher pricing, there is room for upside. This is because prices are still below Intel, while “delivering competitive alternative solutions.”

The company’s Radeon event, scheduled for Oct. 28 “will provide further details on its next gen Radeon GPU (“Big Navi”), where we expect to hear additional information on the unique gaming opportunity AMD faces in CY21,” Arya wrote.