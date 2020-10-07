Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fox Is An Under-The-Radar Play On US Sports Gambling
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Fox Is An Under-The-Radar Play On US Sports Gambling

U.S. sports betting stocks Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) have been on fire so far in 2020. However, one analyst says sports betting is among the "hidden assets" that hold tremendous value for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA).

The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated her Buy rating for Fox and raised her price target from $33 to $39.

The Thesis: Ehrlich said there are several reasons to expect Fox shares to outperform in the current environment. First, she is expecting advertising trends to rebound in coming quarters. Second, Fox has a healthy balance sheet with opportunities for share repurchases. And finally, she said Fox has exposure to “high-growth hidden assets.”

Related Link: Caesars Confirms $3.7B Offer For William Hill: Here's Why It's Important

Ehrlich values Fox's core business at $26 per share, slightly below the stock’s $29 share price. However, she names sports gambling among Fox’s hidden assets that add additional value to Fox shares.

Fox recently formed Fox Bet as part of a partnership with PokerStars parent company The Stars Group. In May 2019, Fox took a 4.99% stake in The Stars Group. Fox also has the option to acquire 50% of Stars' U.S. business within the next 10 years and the right to acquire an 18.5% stake in FanDuel Group in 2021.

"Fox's hidden assets collectively represent $13/s in our analysis (vs. $7/s prev.)—reflecting an accelerated consumer shift to digital (e.g. streaming and real estate) and robust consumer appetite for online gambling," Ehrlich wrote in a note.

Other hidden assets include Fox's 2.6% stake in Flutter, its 67% stake in Credible Labs, its Caffeine investment and its Tub investment.

Despite its exposure to sports betting, Fox shares are down 20.1% while Penn National shares are up 169% and DraftKings shares are up 407%.

Benzinga’s Take: The key difference between a stock like Fox and stocks like Penn and DraftKings is that gambling is only a tiny fraction of Fox’s business, whereas DraftKings and Penn are more pure-plays. However, given how large experts are projecting the U.S. sports gambling market will be, those so-called hidden assets could ultimately provide a major shot in the arm for Fox’s overall business.

Latest Ratings for FOX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2020Guggenheim SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2020JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FOX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOXA + FOX)

This Day In Market History: Fox News Is Born
MLB Playoffs, New York Mets Sale Could Boost Atlanta Braves Stock
Biden Vs. Trump: 10 Best Prop Bets For The First 2020 Presidential Debate
Barstool Sportsbook Optimism Powers Penn National To 52-Week High
Big Ten Football Will Return In 2020
As NFL Plays On During Coronavirus Pandemic, Strong Ad Rates Put Broadcasters In Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bank of America gamblingAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Sports Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PHCitigroupMaintains225.0
RHBarclaysMaintains473.0
WINGWells FargoMaintains153.0
HGBLLake StreetInitiates Coverage On
RUNSimmons & Co.Initiates Coverage On70.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com