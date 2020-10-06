Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Likes Qiagen After Thermo Fisher Deal Fails To Get Shareholder Approval

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2020 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Likes Qiagen After Thermo Fisher Deal Fails To Get Shareholder Approval

The COVID-19 environment may boost Qiagen's (NYSE: QGEN) new products, like QIA-STAT and NeuMoDx, according to BofA Securities.

The Qiagen Analyst: Derik de Bruin reinitiated coverage of with a Buy rating and a price target of $59.

The Qiagen Thesis: Although Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) raised its offer to 43 euros per share, the deal to acquire Qiagen fell through as shareholders still considered the price too low, de Bruin said in the re-initiation note.

“We have been very critical of QGEN given their track record of uneven capital deployment, lack of transparency, and missed expectations,” the analyst wrote in a note.

He added that although execution risks remain, Qiagen’s new products may be boosted by COVID-19.

“With a new CEO in place and new products in the portfolio, QGEN has the opportunity to reinvent itself, especially when it comes to deploying capital, further reducing the cost structure, and delivering on expectations,” said de Bruin.

QGEN Price Action: Shares of Qiagen had risen by 1.92% to $54.22 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for QGEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Sep 2020Kepler CheuvreuxUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2020CommerzbankUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for QGEN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QGEN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, BioNTech Begin European Filing For Coronavirus Vaccine, Y-mAbs BLA Rejected, GlycoMimetics Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast Slumps On FDA Rejection, AstraZeneca's Breakthrough Therapy Designation, 3 IPOs
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2020
44 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Derik de BruinAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PNWB of A SecuritiesMaintains78.0
ARGXB of A SecuritiesMaintains298.0
BYNDPiper SandlerMaintains178.0
SEUBSInitiates Coverage On200.0
APTVBerenbergInitiates Coverage On115.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com