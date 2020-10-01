Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PepsiCo Beats Q3 Estimates: What Investors Need To Know
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 11:53am   Comments
Share:
PepsiCo Beats Q3 Estimates: What Investors Need To Know

Beverage and snack giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third-quarter results that came in better than expected.

Pepsi Earnings Recap: PepsiCo said it earned $1.66 per share in the third quarter on revenue of $18.09 billion against Street expectations of $1.49 per share and revenue of $17.23 billion.

Revenue was up 5.3% year-over-year, while organic revenue was 4.2% higher, partly due to the ongoing strength of the company's global snacks and food business and a "significant improvement" in the beverage segment, according to Pepsi. 

The recent momentum prompted management to guide to approximately 4% organic revenue growth for the full year and EPS of $5.50 versus $5.53 last year.

The company also expects cash from operating activities of $10 billion; free cash flow of $6 billion; and net capital spending of around $4 billion.

Pepsi's CFO On The Q3 Print: PepsiCo's strong performance in the quarter can be attributed to consumers returning to "big brands in a pretty substantive way," PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

This is due to consumers adapting their habits toward PepsiCo's products during the pandemic, he said. 

PepsiCo's guidance assumes a sales growth rate that is in-line with pre-COVID-19 levels and is based on management's clear visibility into the fourth quarter, the CFO said.

Most notably, recent shifts in consumer habits across snacks and beverages have become stable, Johnston said. 

"We feel like we have good momentum in the business right now." 

Early Pepsi Analyst Reaction: PepsiCo showed strong sales in the quarter, and this should give investors confidence into the fourth quarter and next year, BofA Securities analyst Bryan Spillane said in a note.

Pepsi's full-year guidance implies fourth-quarter EPS of $1.45, which is in-line with consensus estimates, while free cash flow of $6 billion is unchanged from the guidance issued in early 2020, the analyst said. 

PepsiCo remains well positioned to perform well in a slowing economy and management remains committed to returning cash to shareholders despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said. 

Spillane maintained a Buy rating on PepsiCo with an unchanged $150 price target.

PEP Price Action: Pepsi shares were trading 0.87% higher at $139.80 at last check Thursday. 

Related Links:

Pepsi Launches A Sleep Beverage: What You Need To Know About Driftwell

Coca-Cola Enters Hard Seltzer Market With Alcoholic Topo Chico

Latest Ratings for PEP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020JefferiesMaintainsHold
Apr 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsHold
Apr 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PEP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; PepsiCo Beats Q3 Views
PepsiCo: Q3 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; PepsiCo Tops Q3 Views
5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2020
PepsiCo's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SLDBChardan CapitalMaintains12.5
CUBCanaccord GenuityMaintains65.0
WAFDPiper SandlerMaintains22.0
TCBKPiper SandlerMaintains29.0
TBNKPiper SandlerMaintains22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com