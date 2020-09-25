BofA Downgrades Avangrid Ahead Of Analyst Day In November
Avangrid Inc’s (NYSE: AGR) stock has a high valuation, despite there being limited catalysts, while high expectations lend downside risk, according to BofA Securities.
The Avangrid Analyst: Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded Avangrid from Neutral to Underperform, while lowering the price target from $47 to $46.
The Avangrid Thesis: The company’s shares have been trading at elevated levels, despite the persistent sell-off in utilities, Dumoulin-Smith said.
“As we head into AGR’s Analyst Day, despite likely additional renewable opportunities, we perceive outsized expectations,” he wrote in a note.
The high expectations “yield clear risks into Analyst Day across all future years,” the analyst said.
“We point to cautious data points including AGR’s withdrawn 2020 guidance as well as historical trends of delays in the Renewables business, amidst the need for newly minted CEO Dennis Arriola to re-establish credibility in earnings estimates and commitment to execution relative to stated targets,” he added.
Although Avangrid has been successful in saving the NECEC project, “we perceive renewed ballot concerns to project and ongoing organizational changes as leading to downside bias to ROE expectations,” Dumoulin-Smith highlighted.
AGR Price Action: Shares of Avangrid had declined by 0.63% to $48.57 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for AGR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Aug 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for AGR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BofA Securities Julien Dumoulin-SmithAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings