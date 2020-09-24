Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Upgrades Square On Massive Digital Shift In Commerce

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Upgrades Square On Massive Digital Shift In Commerce

Square Inc’s (NYSE: SQ) business model positions the company to sustain “elevated growth levels for multiple years,” according to Oppenheimer.

The Square Analyst: Jed Kelly upgraded Square's stock from Perform to Outperform, while establishing the price target of $185.

The Square Thesis: COVID-19 has resulted in a “massive shift in digital commerce requiring merchants to rapidly adopt omni-channel solutions,” Kelly wrote in the note.

He added that Square’s business model has “two-sided networks of sellers and consumers,” which positions the company’s platform as a “structural winner during the recovery.”

See Also: NYCE Completes $1M Raise For 'Robinhood Of Real Estate'

Square faces a total addressable market of around $160 billion and should be able to penetrate this through higher Cash App engagement and monetization, its key role in digitizing the operations of sellers, and opportunities to gain share with new small and medium businesses emerging during the recovery, the analyst said.

Given Square’s strong product adoption and attach rates in the second quarter, Kelly expects segment gross profit to grow at a solid 54% compounded annual rate between 2020 and 2022.

SQ Price Action: Shares of Square rose 2.3% to $153.12 at the time of publication Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Aug 2020MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2020
In Fraud We Trust: Nikola Reminds Us That Americans Are Still Great Liars
Peloton, Zoom, More Stay-At-Home Stocks Hold Up During Market Downturn
Will This Recession Lead to Another Fintech Boom?
Square Launches Initiative To Ensure Patents Don't Get In The Way Of Cryptocurrency Innovation
Jack Dorsey Says Internet Wants A Currency And It's Bitcoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cash App Jed Kelly OppenheimerAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CTASRBC CapitalMaintains360.0
MDTTruist SecuritiesMaintains120.0
ATEMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On1.0
MNPRMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On11.0
RDS/BScotiaBankInitiates Coverage On34.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com