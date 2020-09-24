Chevron Has 'Significant Strategic Advantage,' MKM Says In Bullish Initiation
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is expected to generate free cash flow of around $1.3 billion in 2020 and $10.1 billion in 2021, and its “preserved financial capacity” is a “significant strategic advantage,” according to MKM Partners.
The Chevron Analyst: John Gerdes initiated coverage of Chevron with a Buy rating and $121 price target.
The Chevron Takeaways: Between 2022 and 2025, the company could generate about 3% compounded annual growth in its cash flow per share and around 12% average annual free cash flow yield, Gerdes said in a Wednesday initiation note.
“As a consequence of a 65%-70% higher cash operating margin and competitive equity production-normalized capital intensity, Chevron’s full-cycle return of 190%-195% is significantly above the industry median of 125%,” the analyst said.
Chevron is acquiring Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) in an all-stock transaction.
The acquisition, which is expected to close in early October, “provides complementary assets in the Delaware Basin and internationally, while establishing a leasehold in the DJ Basin,” he said.
MKM expects Chevron to achieve around $300 million in pre-tax annual acquisition synergies, or about $2.7 billion of incremental value.
CVZ Price Action: Shares of Chevron had slipped 0.50% to $71.59 at the time of publication Thursday.
Photo by Buhler013 via Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for CVX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|MKM Partners
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Sep 2020
|ScotiaBank
|Downgrades
|Sector Outperform
|Sector Perform
|Aug 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
