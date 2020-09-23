Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMO Upgrades Hasbro On Toy Industry Performance

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
BMO Upgrades Hasbro On Toy Industry Performance

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) may be headed for a strong holiday season — at least much better than what investors are currently anticipating.

The Hasbro Analyst: Gerrick Johnson of BMO Capital Markets upgraded the rating for Hasbro from Market Perform to Outperform, while raising the price target from $69 to $90.

The Hasbro Thesis: The company has benefited from stay-at-home consumers due to the coronavirus. There were rising sales of “boredom busters” like board games, outdoor toys, and activities, Johnson said in the upgrade note.

These trends could continue, and these categories are likely to outperform “for the rest of the year and perhaps into the next," he added.

Meanwhile, the holiday shopping season seems to be “getting off to an early and strong start,” the analyst said.

Hasbro’s traditional toy business, which contributes around 75% of annual sales, looks strong, Johnson mentioned. He added that the Entertainment One (eOne) acquisition had a rough start but “as animated content is delivered and live action filming continues to expand, we expect the news flow from eOne to improve, which should provide a tailwind for the stock.”

HAS Price Action: Shares of Hasbro had appreciated by 2.5% to $77.35 at the time of publication.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
64 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Recap: Hasbro Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets Gerrick JohnsonAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Retail Sales Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NKEStifelMaintains154.0
CSGPCitigroupMaintains1,000.0
NKEBTIGMaintains152.0
NKECitigroupMaintains137.0
AZORBC CapitalMaintains1,329.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com