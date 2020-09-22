What The TikTok Deal Means For Walmart
Walmart Inc’s (NYSE: WMT) proposed investment for a 7.5% stake in TikTok is still awaiting approval from the U.S. and China. Oracle Corpoation (NYSE: ORCL) is expected to acquire a 12.5% stake in the social media app.
While Walmart could help monetize TikTok Global, the investment represents several positives for the retail giant, according to BofA Securities.
The Walmart Analyst: Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating for Walmart, with a price target of $175.
The Walmart Thesis: Walmart has indicated that TikTok, with around 100 million monthly active users in the U.S., has a significant potential relationship.
Its integration of e-commerce and advertising capabilities could provide the retailer “key functionalities in terms of reaching and serving its omni-channel customers and driving growth in its 3P marketplace and advertising businesses,” Ohmes said in the note.
He mentioned four key positives for Walmart:
- It represents a global monetization opportunity.
- The company has the potential to “leverage Walmart Pay in the U.S., PhonePe in India & Cashi digital payment app in Mexico in its efforts to help monetize TikTok."
- “Walmart.com could help broaden the use of the TikTok platform and help increase digital ad revenues, particularly if TikTok leverages WMT’s measurement-as-service advertising tool that can report if people buy a product after seeing an ad."
- The company would bring substantial fulfillment capabilities to TikTok.
WMT Price Action: Shares of Walmart traded around $138.40 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for WMT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2020
|R5 Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Aug 2020
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Buy
