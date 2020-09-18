Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Short Sellers Have Lost Nearly $1.3B On DraftKings, Penn National
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2020 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Short Sellers Have Lost Nearly $1.3B On DraftKings, Penn National

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are up another 23.5% in the past week in anticipation of Friday’s launch of the new Barstool Sportsbook app.

Online and sports gambling stocks Penn and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) have been on fire in 2020, and S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said Thursday that heavy losses are driving short sellers to the sidelines.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has the largest short interest within the casino and gaming group at $1.02 billion. However, DraftKings is a close second at $977.4 million followed by Penn at $954.5 million.

Dusaniwsky said short interest in the group has steadily risen since March, but that trend has started to shift in DraftKings and Penn. DraftKings’ short interest is down 14% during the stock’s 51% rally since mid-August. Penn’s short interest has dropped 44% during the stock’s 115% rise since late May.

Short Sellers Getting Burned: MGM and other casino shorts have been highly profitable trades for short sellers in 2020, but not DraftKings and Penn. Short sellers have generated $834.1 million in year-to-date mark-to-market losses betting against Penn and $462.7 million in losses shorting DraftKings.

Those losses have ramped up in the month of September, with DraftKings shorts taking a $310.8 million hit and Penn short sellers enduring $238.4 million in losses.

Dusaniwsky said short covering may continue to push DraftKings and Penn shares higher in the coming weeks.

“With almost $2 billion of short interest between the two stocks, if a sizeable percentage of DKNG and PENN shorts fold, the bid-side price pressure will be significant and be a force in continuing this recent rally,” he said.

Benzinga’s Take: There have been plenty of profitable short-selling opportunities in the casino and gambling space in 2020 given large-scale shutdowns in Las Vegas and Macau and a crash in global travel. However, U.S. sports gambling and online gambling have been two massive bullish trends in the industry this year, and casino stock short sellers should look to avoid stocks exposed to these growth avenues.

Related Links:

Macau Gaming Revenue Down 94.5% In August, Analyst Sees Rebound In September

What The November Election Means For Casino Stocks

Latest Ratings for PENN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020RosenblattInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2020Bank of AmericaReiteratesBuy
Aug 2020Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PENN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PENN + DKNG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Looking Into Penn National Gaming's Return On Capital Employed
Barstool Sportsbook Optimism Powers Penn National To 52-Week High
Why New Jersey's August Sports Betting Record Hints At Future Strength
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Gan's Stock Continues Fall After Being Left Out Of Barstool App
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Short Sellers Sports Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NKEBarclaysMaintains132.0
GILDRBC CapitalMaintains86.0
JBLCitigroupMaintains45.0
LOWOppenheimerDowngrades180.0
HDOppenheimerDowngrades305.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com